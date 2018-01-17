Reason why Alexis Sanchez chose Man Utd over Man City revealed

Alexis Sanchez favours a move to Manchester United over Manchester City due to concerns he would not get as much playing time under Pep Guardiola.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who claim sources close to the player feel his playing prospects would be more enhanced by a move to the red side of the city, as opposed the blue.

The Chilean is on the verge of quitting Arsenal in a reported move that is set to earn him £350,000 a week – pitching him as the Premier League’s highest earner.

But it’s his first-team prospects, rather than the money, which has been cited as the real reason why the former Barcelona man favours a switch to United.

Sanchez believes he can become a pivotal part of Jose Mourinho’s frontline – with our Monday Verdict explaining why United could comfortably use a player of his creativity in their line-up.

That’s compared to Man City, where the MEN claims Sanchez believes he would find himself on an equal footing with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in the battle for a place in the forward line.

Conversely, City pulled out of the race to sign Sanchez on Monday, with two reasons cited – the first of which was United’s reported interest, and the second being that the club had decided they did not want to upset the balance in their squad by bringing in Sanchez now on more money than their existing top earners.

However, United’s chances of landing the player appear to hinge on Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way to Arsenal – and Wednesday’s Paper Talk claims the Armenian has made some pretty high wage demands of his own.

Discussing the potential deal on Monday, Mourinho said: “Not confident, but also not unconfident.

“Just relaxed, and with the feeling that he is an Arsenal player, with the feeling that he can stay there, but also with the feeling that he can move, and if he moves, I think we have a chance.

“I think most probably a player like him has other big clubs interested. Who knows?

“I think him, (Arsenal manager Arsene) Wenger, (Arsenal chief executive Ivan) Gazidis – I think they are the ones that know really what is going to happen.”

