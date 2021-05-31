The anticipated departure of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum may not be as straight forward as first thought after conflicting reports over the vital next step surfaced.

Liverpool experienced a turbulent campaign, dipping from title contenders to struggling to secure Champions League qualification. A superb late-season charge saw them secure third after racking up eight wins in their final 10 league outings. A key performer during that run – and throughout his entire Liverpool tenure – was Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been a trusted lieutenant in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield since the day he arrived from Newcastle in 2016.

While others around him have suffered injury or loss of form, the 30-year-old has been a constant steady presence.

But despite his crucial role in helping Liverpool to once again lift major honours, Wijnaldum’s time at Anfield is nearing its end.

With his contract set to expire in June, several European big hitters registered their interest in the impending free agent.

Perhaps swayed by the Dutch connection through Ronald Koeman, Wijnaldum reportedly agreed to join Barcelona last week.

A three-year deal has been touted, but the next step in the process may not be as straight forward as first thought.

Online outlet Football Insider cite a recruitment source that has told them Wijnaldum will undergo his medical today.

May 31 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea to reunite with former Belgian forward, Spurs plan Italian job and Atletico star wants out. Chelsea's plans to reunite with former forward, Tottenham Hotspur set for a double raid from Italy and Atletico midfielder wants out, all in today's transfer chatter.

As preparations ramp up for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, the medical is expected to take place at the Netherlands’ training camp in Portugal.

However, in direct contradiction, the BBC reveal no such move will be allowed to take place.

Citing Dutch outlet Voetbal International, they declare that national team boss Frank de Boer is ‘not allowing Barcelona staff to conduct a medical in his side’s Euro 2020 training camp.’

The move is still strongly tipped to materialise, though even Wijnaldum was reluctant to speak about the move before the final touches were completed…

Reasons why I left Liverpool will “come out” – Wijnaldum

Speaking to ESPN (via the Liverpool Echo), Wijnaldum admitted: “You can’t congratulate me yet. I can’t say anything about it yet. It’s not finished yet, so there is no news yet. We will see.

“I am still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. I am still emotional because I got a goodbye that not many players got before me.

“Why I left, you will hear again. It will come out. The club also has to do with the fact that I am gone.”

READ MORE: Liverpool to land prized African after ‘disrespectful’ agent causes massive transfer stir