Reasons revealed as report claims Arsenal players have Emery concerns

Arsenal’s players reportedly have concerns about Unai Emery as the Spanish boss fights to save his job at the Emirates Stadium.

A section of Arsenal supporters have turned on the Spaniard following a run of two wins from their last nine Premier League games.

Emery came in for criticism after his side allowed a lead to slip for the third time in a week as they drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez’s header earned the visitors a point at the Emirates Stadium after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th Arsenal goal had put the Gunners in charge.

Emery’s decision to substitute defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira with winger Bukayo Saka just three minutes before Jimenez scored completely altered the mood inside the stadium.

With continued scrutiny of Emery’s results and tactics, speculation over who could replace him if Arsenal wield the axe has led to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho being linked to the post – although the ‘Special One’ is also a target for Bayern Munich.

And now the Daily Mail claims that ‘a number of players have serious reservations about Emery’ with the squad worried his approach to certain matches is ‘too conservative’.

The report adds that Emery’s job at Arsenal is ‘not under immediate threat’ but it’s a ‘pivotal month’ for the 47-year-old.

There are ‘worries from within’ that the club may be forced to make a ‘decision’ on Emery if their poor run of form continues for much longer.

