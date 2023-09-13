Recent Man Utd signing at risk already, as Ten Hag preserves plans for alternative target despite £5m price increase

Manchester United are still in the mix for the signature of Rico Henry from Brentford in 2024, even though he will cost more by then, a report has revealed.

After injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Henry was someone Man Utd considered to strengthen their cover at left-back in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. Ultimately, they took Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur instead.

But in a sign that Reguilon’s time at Man Utd may be short-lived as planned, Football Insider has shared some information about Henry remaining on Man Utd’s radar for at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in August that Man Utd had been put off by Brentford’s £30m asking price for Henry. Now, Football Insider claims his club could listen to offers of £35m or more next year.

Henry is said to be interested in exploring a move to a higher-level club. As contenders in the Champions League this season, Man Utd have the kind of pedigree that could interest him.

READ MORE: Man Utd preparing four-signing blitz that’ll shake Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City

The question is whether Man Utd will still need a new left-back once Shaw and Malacia are fit again. Nevertheless, the report implies they could revisit their interest in Henry once Reguilon has gone.

Brentford could sell Henry for right price

Although Henry is happy at Brentford for the time being, his current employers would not stand in his way if an appropriate bid came in, especially if it was to break their record for a sale.

Henry has been with Brentford since 2016, when they bought him from Walsall, who were in League One at the time. After five seasons in the Championship, the defender helped Brentford win promotion to the Premier League.

By the time the 2024-25 season starts, Henry will be 27 years old, which is a peak age for a footballer. Therefore, it might be the right time for him to test himself at a higher level if he is confident he would get enough gametime.

Brentford have Henry under contract until 2026 with the option of an extra year. He has made more than 200 appearances for the club, including 75 in the Premier League.

Another player Brentford are bracing themselves for interest in is suspended striker Ivan Toney, who is being linked with Chelsea for the January transfer window.