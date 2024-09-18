Recently departed Tottenham star secures stunning move to league champions and UCL football

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to a former Tottenham star’s return to the big time in European football.

Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic joined Tottenham at the ripe old age of 33 back when Antonio Conte was at the helm. The pair had previously worked wonders together at Inter Milan.

After a change of manager, tumbling down the pecking order and suffering an ACL injury, Perisic was loaned to boyhood club Hajduk Split in the winter window of 2024.

The loan agreement took Perisic to the end of his Spurs contract and came with an understanding he would spend the 2024/25 season with Hajduk Split too.

However, Perisic parted ways with the Croatian side on August 30 via mutual consent. The left-footer went in search of a fresh challenge and per Fabrizio Romano, he’s agreed to join reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Ivan Perisic to PSV Eindhoven, exclusive story confirmed and here we go!

“Medical completed today and contract set to be signed, it will be valid until June 2025. Croatian winger joins PSV as free agent.”

READ MORE: 16 Premier League free agents in 2025: Trio of Liverpool superstars headline some eye-catching names

Perisic can help PSV make Champions League dent

PSV romped to the Dutch title last term at the expense of Arne Slot’s Feyenoord. PSV finished with a record of 29 wins, four draws and just one defeat. Even more incredible was their mind-boggling goal difference of plus 90 in just 34 matches.

Perisic will now get the chance to help PSV defend their Eredivisie crown. The Eindhoven club have picked up where they left off last season, winning five from five with an aggregate scoreline of 20-3.

Perisic will also get another crack at the Champions League – a competition he previously won with Bayern Munich in 2020. Had he stayed with Hajduk Split, Perisic would have missed out on European football altogether after the club bowed out of the Conference League in the third qualifying round.

PSV suffered a 3-1 defeat in their UCL opener with Juventus in Turin on Tuesday evening, though that was unquestionably one of the club’s more difficult fixtures.

Liverpool and PSG will also provide PSV with stern challenges, though there are winnable games to come against Sporting CP, Girona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Brest and Red Star Belgrade.

More free agent moves / Cristian Romero plan

In other news, fellow free agent Adrien Rabiot is also off the market having signed with Marseille. Another high profile free agent – former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip – is courting interest from three Premier League sides.

Tottenham have hatched a plan to keep Cristian Romero out of the clutches of Real Madrid. Spurs intend to sit down with the Argentine next summer and iron out a long-term contract extension.

Romero is one of four players Real Madrid are targeting in the summer of 2025. If Tottenham successfully retain Romero, Arsenal’s chances of losing William Saliba will increase.

Elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou has been told his position as Spurs manager could come under serious threat if he cannot solve the club’s defensive woes.

Ivan Perisic’s glittering career in numbers

Perisic’s extensive career has seen the left-footer operate in all manner of positions. Much of his early career was spent in more advanced roles, leading to Perisic incredibly breaking the 100 barrier in both goals and assists despite subsequently being known for becoming a specialist at left wing-back.