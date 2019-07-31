Manchester United are battling their rivals Manchester City in the race to land a Barcelona defender this week, a report claims.

The Red Devils remain in the market for a new centre-back with primary target Harry Maguire still yet to finalise a proposed £80m switch to Old Trafford.

Recent reports have suggested that the Maguire saga is ‘threatening to drag into the final week of the transfer window’ despite the fact that Maguire ‘has told Leicester’s board and management staff that he is keen to move to Old Trafford’.

There is believed to be some distance between the two Premier League clubs over the fee, meaning United may be forced to examine other options.

France star Samuel Umtiti has long been touted for a summer switch to Manchester, having fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou, with City also said to be keeping an eye on the defender.

According to Le 10 Sport, United are now ready to submit a €50m bid for the World Cup winner after opening negotiations at the start of the week, although Barca are likely to want nearer to €60m for the 25-year-old.

The French publication also reports that the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement before the August 8 deadline for Premier League clubs.

