Record £342m Kylian Mbappe deal on as Liverpool stance is made clear

Real Madrid have reportedly been cleared to sign Kylian Mbappe in a world record deal in summer 2020 after Liverpool chiefs distanced themselves from the prospect of landing the French sensation.

The 20-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital is coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult,” said Klopp. “I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Furthermore, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque insists Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘categorically ruled out’ a move for the forward, deeming the package to sign him as ‘too expensive and not falling in line with their transfer strategy’.

However, that astronomical fees needed to prise Mbappe away from PSG don’t appear to have put off Real Madrid, with reports in Spain suggesting the World Cup winner’s mother and agent has told the French side that her son will not be extending his current contract with the club.

Mbappe’s current deal runs until 2022, but Sport now say PSG will allow him to move on this summer if anyone meets their €400m (£342m) valuation – a fee that would, quite literally, smash the current world record fee; the €222m PSG themselves paid for Neymar in summer 2017.

As per the report, Real have been given encouragement that Mbappe will move to the Bernabeu next summer and the LaLiga giants are currently exploring avenues – such as offloading a number of unwanted stars – to help finance the huge transfer.

Losing Mbappe would be a huge loss to PSG, but the cash being floated about over the potential deal will at least help diminish the pain of losing a player destined to take over the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s elite star.

Reports in the French media claim PSG have already started searching for would-be replacements with L’Equipe claiming Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann tops their wanted list.