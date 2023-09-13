Manchester United Women are close to welcoming a new goalkeeper in a record deal for the position, which means one of their own could join Brighton, while Liverpool are ready to sever ties with a player who is already out on loan – all in Wednesday’s update of Women’s Transfer News.

NEW KEEPER COMING TO MAN UTD

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is travelling to England to complete a transfer from OL Reign to Manchester United, that could break the world record for a female goalkeeper.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Man Utd have significantly closed the gap with OL Reign in terms of Tullis-Joyce’s valuation and are now in line to complete her signing before the transfer deadline tomorrow (September 14).

In order to break the transfer record for a goalkeeper, the fee Man Utd will be paying will have to surpass £100,000.

Despite the touted arrival of Tullis-Joyce, there is still no foreseen departure for Mary Earps this week. The England no.1 herself could have set the transfer record for a goalkeeper when Arsenal tried to sign her earlier this summer, but they will have to wait, since Man Utd still want to keep her.

But if Earps runs down her contract and leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season, Man Utd will have a ready-made successor in Tullis-Joyce, who by then will have spent a season competing with her for the starting berth.

Rather than Earps, the goalkeeper who could be leaving Man Utd this week as a result of Tullis-Joyce’s arrival is Sophie Baggaley.

Both the Daily Mail and BBC Sport have named Baggaley as a possible target for fellow WSL side Brighton, who want to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks before the deadline.

BBC reporter Emma Sanders has also suggested that Chelsea could loan out Nicky Evrard, making her another option for Brighton, who now have a choice to make between the two.

Brighton have also strengthened their defence today by signing Colombian player Jorelyn Carabali.

STENGEL SET TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL

Liverpool will allow Katie Stengel to stay with NJ/NY Gotham FC on a permanent basis after her loan exit.

Stengel should have reported back to Liverpool on September 3, but sources such as BBC Sport and the Liverpool Echo have confirmed she will be staying in America’s NWSL instead.

Last season, Stengel was Liverpool’s top scorer, but they have since broken their transfer record to sign another striker in the shape of Sophie Roman Haug.

Therefore, Liverpool have given the green light for Stengel to stay with NJ/NY Gotham FC, who will give them an undisclosed transfer fee for the privilege.

PLUMPTRE PICKS SURPRISE SAUDI SWITCH

Al-Ittihad have announced the addition of Ashleigh Plumptre on a free transfer after her departure from Leicester City.

Welcome to Al-Ittihad Ashleigh Plumptre 🤩🙌

آشلي بلمتر في كتبية النمور 🐅⚔️#AshleighIsYellow 🟡 pic.twitter.com/Xyd9Us4qDr — Al-Ittihad Ladies | سيدات الاتحاد (@ittiladiesclub) September 12, 2023

According to Mina Ibrahim, Plumptre picked Al-Ittihad as her next destination despite Man Utd and one other WSL side offering her a deal.

As covered in Monday’s edition of Women’s Transfer News, Plumptre had already hinted her next club might cause a surprise, since it would be outside the WSL and wasn’t one she was originally interested in.

But the Saudi side have succeeded in convincing her to join, which comes after a summer in which many high-profile male players were tempted to move to the Middle East as well.