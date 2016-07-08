Record-breaker Cech checks out on Czechs

Arsenal and Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced his international retirement.

The 34-year-old holds a record 121 caps for his country and played all three games as Pavel Vbra’s side exited Euro 2016 at the group stage with just one point.

Cech made his senior international debut in 2002 and went on to represent the Czech Republic at Euro 2004 – where they finished third – and the 2006 World Cup before captaining the side at Euro 2008.

While 2006 proved to be his only chance to appear in the World Cup finals, Cech would go on to play for his country at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 – but has now called time on his international career.

“@PetrCech has announced his international retirement – congratulations on a record-breaking career,” Arsenal tweeted.

We lived some amazing moments together – Wishing the team all the best for the future #CZE pic.twitter.com/w1BT91BhbT — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) July 8, 2016

Cech himself posted a message accompanied by a picture of him in the dressing room with his Czech team-mates.

Cech moved to Arsenal last summer from London rivals Chelsea but ended his first season with the Gunners empty-handed as they finished a distant second to surprise Premier League champions Leicester.

During the season, Cech did take the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history and now, having won four league titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League across town at Chelsea – he is setting his eyes on lifting trophies once again.

“For the next season the aim is to add some silverware into the cabinet, but we expect a big challenge as well,” he told Sky Sports News on Thursday.

“So many teams are buying players and improving, everybody wants to be in the top four, and will be challenging for the title.”