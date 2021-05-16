Record-breaking Sheff Utd full debutant dents Everton European hopes

Daniel Jebbison became the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut as Sheffield United secured a 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Aged just 17 years and 309 days, Jebbison was given his chance by Paul Heckingbottom and repaid the interim boss within seven minutes. The teenage striker snuck in behind Ben Godfrey at the back-post to tap home a cross from Jack Robinson. It inspired a well-earned win for the relegated Blades that could have negative implications for their opponents.

It was the south Yorkshire side’s first away win since they beat Manchester United in January. They technically have a chance to finish off the bottom of the table if they win their next two games and West Brom lose theirs. But knowing their fate, they could simply enjoy a big result.

Everton tried to respond to the early setback of Jebbison’s opener on just his second top-flight appearance, but Aaron Ramsdale produced a good save to deny an effort from Allan.

The hosts then had appeals for a penalty when the ball hit Robinson’s arm in the box, but the referee was unmoved.

At the other end, Jordan Pickford had to tip over a powerful, first-time drive from John Fleck.

Jebbison had a big chance for a second goal when latching onto a misplaced Everton pass. He was one on one with Pickford, but tried to dink the England goalkeeper and it didn’t work.

17-year-old Daniel Jebbison with his debut goal on his first start this season. He was on loan at National League North side Chorley earlier this season.

Just before the break, Ramsdale was called into action again to keep Everton at bay. He saved a header from Richarlison before keeping out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s rebound from close range.

Chances limited for Everton

Everton struggled to find their stride in the second half as time was running out. But a chance came when Richarlison forced another save from Ramsdale around the 70th minute.

Mostly, they were reduced to half-chances though. Ben Godfrey had an aimless shot from outside the box, for example. It drew a bemused reaction from Carlo Ancelotti.

At the other end, United could have doubled their lead. David McGoldrick controlled the ball as it came to him just behind his standing leg, before getting a shot away that Pickford tipped over.

The resulting corner created some danger. John Egan had a header blocked before Pickford drew a foul as the ball looped above him.

Everton tried to find more impetus and sent on Andre Gomes and Bernard to help. The latter provided some more danger but they were still struggling to test Ramsdale.

In the end there was no way through, which means the Toffees remain on 56 points. They are in eighth place with two games to go, three points behind West Ham, who currently occupy the Europa Conference League space.

Their European ambitions are fading at the business end of the season. They will be hoping for an unlikely turnaround in their closing games.