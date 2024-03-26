Record-breaking Tottenham flop to leave club ‘for good’ this summer after ‘furious bust-up’ with manager

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly set to leave Galatasaray ‘for good’ this summer after an unsuccessful loan with the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder cost Spurs a club-record fee of £54m in 2023 but has never lived up to his price tag, with poor discipline in training allegedly being a key reason.

Ndombele fell out of favour at Tottenham after the departure of Jose Mourinho and has spent the last two and a half seasons out on loan.

The Frenchman signed for Galatasaray on a campaign-long deal in September last year but has failed to reignite his once-promising career with the Turkish club.

Ndombele reportedly had a ‘furious bust-up’ with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after being seen ordering a burger at a restaurant when he was supposed to be trying to lose weight.

He has started just four league games this season – largely as a result of his poor fitness. According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Galatasaray have already decided against signing Ndombele permanently.

Tottenham to try and offload Ndombele this summer

The report claims that Ndombele is set to leave Galatasaray ‘for good’ this summer and Tottenham will do all they can to get rid of him as he is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Ndombele currently earns an eye-watering £200,000-per-week with Spurs, which explains why they have found it so difficult to find a buyer.

His deal is set to expire in 2025 and Tottenham would much prefer to sell him this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer.

A move to Saudi Arabia is probably the most likely outcome for Ndombele at this stage, given that it’s unlikely he’d be willing to take a big pay-cut to secure his next move.

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to take a punt on him in the coming months.

Tottenham are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer to provide competition for James Maddison.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Spurs’ top target is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, who could leave the Blues this summer.

The England international is in talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge but has been informed that he must drop his wage demands or face being sold.

This is good news for Postecoglou, however, as he sees Gallagher as someone who could be a valuable addition to his team.

