Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French media have reported.

The striker was announced as a new signing for Premier League club Cardiff City on Saturday, signing a three-and-a-half year deal for a club record fee believed to be around £15million.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman said in a statement on the club’s official site: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

“We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.

“We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

French media, quoting police sources, said the 28-year-old striker was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff.

The Alderney lifeboat was launched at 8.50pm to scour an area north of Alderney for the Piper Malibu plane.

Emergency services commenced the search this morning.

The Guernsey lifeboat and two helicopters were also helping in the search.

In a statement Guernsey Police said: “Guernsey Coastguard received an alert at 20:23 from Jersey ATC, that a light aircraft had gone off their radar approximately 15 miles north of Guernsey, initiating a major search and rescue operation involving both St Peter Port and Alderney lifeboats. Air Search 1 and 2 HM Coastguard helicopters are also involved in the search.

“The PA 46 Malibu, a single turbine engine aircraft was on route from Nantes in France, to Cardiff in Wales, with two people on board when it was lost off radar as Jersey ATC was attempting to make contact.

“A search model was created on SARIS, based on the likely ditching position, and all search and rescue assets were tasked to the area.

“The search was terminated at 02:00, with all search and rescue assets being stood down, due to strengthening winds, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility.

“At this time no trace of the missing aircraft had been found.

“The aircraft departed Nantes at 1915 for Cardiff. The aircraft was flying at 5000 feet. The aircraft on passing Guernsey requested descent. Jersey ATC lost contact whilst it was flying at 2300 feet.

“Air Search 1 and a French rescue helicopter based in Cherbourg, resumed the search of the area at 08:00.”

French media have reported that Sala was driven to the airport by Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois.

Sala posted a photo to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday afternoon posing with the rest of the Nantes squad.

He captioned the photo: “The final [heart emoji] goodbye @FCNantes.”