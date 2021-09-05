Record set straight after Chelsea bluntly told why Kounde didn’t join

Chelsea have been told in no uncertain terms why their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde failed to make a breakthrough.

The Blues chased the signature of the 22-year-old Frenchman for much of the summer window. Kurt Zouma’s late exit to West Ham was expected to see Chelsea ramp up their efforts in the final days. However, when the window finally slammed shut, Kounde remained in Seville.

A recent report suggested Roman Abramovich has set aside a hefty sum to complete their unfinished business with Kounde in the winter window.

Nevertheless, at least until January, Thomas Tuchel will have to make do with the options at his disposal.

A number of reasons had been touted as to why Chelsea ultimately failed in their pursuit. The most obvious regarded their apparent unwillingness to trigger Kounde’s release clause.

A figure of around £68m was widely reported to be required to seal a deal. However, once the final fortnight of the window was entered, that figure reportedly rose by €10m to £77m.

Now, Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui has revealed the true reason a deal failed to materialise. He stated Chelsea’s inability to match Sevilla’s demands was indeed at the heart of the issue.

With three years remaining on Kounde’s deal and Champions League football on offer, Sevilla were under no pressure to sell. That did not stop Kounde reportedly being ‘furious’ a move did not materialise, however.

And via Fabrizio Romano, Lopetegui bluntly declared: “Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers.

“For me it’s positive – he’ll perform again at top level”

Three Chelsea attackers eyed as Bayern bait

Meanwhile, Chelsea could reportedly see any of three players leave for Bayern Munich should they look to advance their efforts to sign Leroy Sane in 2022.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the Germany international. That’s despite already having a number of top attacking talents in his squad.

And the report in the Daily Express claims that Chelsea will have to part with at least one of their top stars to land Sane, either in January or next summer.

Chelsea, along with Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the 25-year-old. However, Tuchel’s men can offer Champions League football, which is likely to be the deal breaker.

Sane could play as a wing-back in Tuchel’s 3-5-2 system. He also has the ability to play as No.10 behind Romelu Lukaku.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were the three names cited as potential bargaining chips in today’s Paper Talk.

