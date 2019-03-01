Red Bull issue warning to Liverpool, Man Utd over Timo Werner

Red Bull CEO Dietrich Mateschitz has warned Bayern Munich and Liverpool that striker Timo Werner will not come cheap this summer.

The in-demand Germany international has the offer of a new contract on the table with the Bundesliga side, but he has so far refused to extend his time in Germany with a summer move looking increasingly likely.

Leipzig have indicated that the forward will be sold at the end of the season unless he extends his contract, with his existing deal set to expire in 2020.

“Logically, we have to know at the latest after the end of the season,” Oliver Mintzlaff,CEO of RB Leipzig, recently told ​Kicker.

Earlier this week German newspaper SportBild suggested that Bundesliga champions Bayern were ready to splash the cash this summer as they aim to overhaul their squad.

Club president Uli Hoeness’s recently claimed that Bayern had already arranged several incoming transfers that had not yet been announced.

The report from SportBild starts by suggesting that the Bavarian club have agreed terms with the agent of Werner with Karlheinz Förster seemingly confident his client will be at the Allianz Arena by then, but a bid has apparently not yet been received by Leipzig.

When asked about the possibility of Werner being sold this summer, Mateschitz told German publication Blick: “For sure that player [Werner] will not be cheap.”

The 22-year-old is currently valued at around £50m and a number of other top European clubs have reportedly registered their interest in him including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

Werner has hit 14 goals and two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this term and scored nine goals in 23 caps at international level.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has already tried to persuade his former team-mate to complete a switch to Anfield, while Sadio Mane has previously stated: “He would be welcome in our team”.

“We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there,” Keita said in quotes in BuLi News.

“It’s clear: if he’ll be on the move, I’ll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”