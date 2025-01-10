Manchester United are reportedly doing all they can behind the scenes to beat out Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to signing of PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has struggled for game time since his move to Paris in September 2023 for a whopping €95m, with PSG now looking to offload him.

Indeed, Kolo Muani has made just two starts in his 14 appearances so far this season, scoring just twice and adding one assist in that time.

That has led to a plethora of top European clubs asking about his availability and journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Man Utd are determined to win the race for his signature this month.

The Red Devils want to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option-to-buy clause added and have made contact with Kolo Muani’s management team, conducting talks – as reported Plettenberg. He states that United will soon enter direct negotiations with PSG and are doing “everything possible” to get their man.

However, United will have to act fast as TEAMtalk have been told that Tottenham are similarly determined to sign the France international and could be further along in their bid to bring in the forward.

During his best season with Frankfurt, Kolo Muani, who can play as a central striker or out wide, scored 15 goals and produced 15 assists in 32 Bundesliga matches.

He has never been able to hit those heights at PSG, however, with Luis Enrique clearly not a fan of his qualities.

That has not stopped the likes of United and Spurs making concrete moves though, along with other interested suitors Chelsea, Aston Villa, Juventus and AC Milan.

Kolo Muani a man in demand

United are clearly eyeing up Kolo Muani as a replacement for wantaway frontman Marcus Rashford, who continues to be linked with an Old Trafford exit.

Doubts also persist over Antony’s long-term future, especially given that Ruben Amorim does not really use out-and-out wingers in his formation – given his use of wing-backs.

Muani would provide immediate competition for Rasmus Hojlund as United No.9, given speculation that Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way back to Italy.

In terms of Tottenham’s interest, Ange Posteecoglou wants Muani to provide competition for summer signing Dominic Solanke, who has not really been rested during the club’s injury crisis.

Games have been coming thick and fast for Spurs of late and they do not have a squad capable of coping with those demands.

Tottenham have a similar approach to signing Muani as United, in terms of a loan-to-buy scenario, and it could just come down to the player himself deciding which route he wants to take next.

