Man Utd flop embarrassed as Euro giants would rather sign rival forward than him

A Manchester United forward could be embarrassed as a European giant who have worked hard for him could drop him in favour of signing a rival player.

After a spend of over £200million this summer, United are looking to get some players off the books. Up top, there are some players who they feel especially strongly about letting go, given they have signed new players on either flank and up top.

That has meant that Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund are among those surplus to requirements.

For Hojlund, there have been ample clubs in the mix, but AC Milan have been the main side going after him.

It has been made clear that while United would rather sell him permanently, Milan would prefer a loan, and the Red Devils could be open to that.

But after spending weeks looking into the signing of Hojlund, Milan could turn their back on him, as per Italian insider Alfredo Pedulla.

Speaking on The Italian Football Podcast, he said: “Let me tell you something. Milan are tracking two or three strikers. If it were up to [Massimiliano] Allegri, they would sign [Dusan] Vlahovic and not Hojlund.

“Then maybe Hojlund arrives, but for them Vlahovic is more of a priority in terms of importance. Because Vlahovic is a better player than Hojlund. Vlahovic can guarantee you 15-18 goals. Hojlund is a question mark, I don’t know.

“Because Hojlund when he was in Italy, when he left Atalanta to go to Manchester United, had scored 7-8 goals [10]. He hasn’t scored a lot of goals at Manchester United.”

Milan change tune

It would be embarrassing for Hojlund to miss out on a transfer to Milan that he had warmed to, according to TEAMtalk sources.

We reported of late that he would have been open to a permanent move there but was not sure on a loan. Sources also stated Hojlund was preferred to Vlahovic at the San Siro, which is no longer the case.

Hojlund does want to stay at United if possible, but he also knows if he has to leave, there’s no point in standing in the way.

He recently said: “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens.

“I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.

“Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me! I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

Man Utd round-up: United fear Amorim reunion

United are reportedly fearful that if they sign Morten Hjulmand, they will hinder their attempts to sign Carlos Baleba down the line.

Ruben Amorim’s former Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand will cost around £69million, but United want to attempt to sign Baleba next year and want to have the budget to do so.

Meanwhile, Besiktas will reportedly look to sign United winger Jadon Sancho after the September 1 deadline for most European transfer windows, as theirs still runs until September 12.

And Hojlund returning to Atalanta could yet be possible, as the United striker is being eyed by his former club for a potential reunion.

