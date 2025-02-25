Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has given his reasoning behind why his old club should make a sensational raid on bitter rivals Liverpool for Darwin Nunez to replace £72million flop Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark international Hojlund enjoyed a fairly productive first season at Old Trafford following his big-money switch from Atalanta, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, but the current campaign has been nothing short of a disaster.

Indeed, the Man Utd frontman has notched just twice in the Premier League and seven times in total in 33 outings for a Red Devils side that continues to struggle after replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim back in November.

Yorke fears that Hojlund is ‘not even close’ to being a ‘future No.9’ for his old club and he fully expects United to address that issue in the summer, especially given Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles too.

Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen is a player who has continually been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with a report on Monday suggesting that the striker is ’95 percent’ certain to sign.

However, Yorke feels that United should ‘take a punt’ on Nunez, who is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer after failing to justify his £85million price tag since moving to Anfield in 2022. Indeed, the 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January.

Reds boss Arne Slot recently criticised Nunez for his reaction to missing a glaring chance for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, but Yorke still feels that United should take a ‘serious look at him’. Indeed, he cited two main attributes that Amorim does not currently have from his striking options – swagger and a physical presence.

“I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available,” Yorke told CasinoBeats when asked who United should consider signing.

“He’s got a little roughness around the edges. United need somebody up there who can be the top man – they’re missing a player who’s got that believe and confidence. Who’s got that swagger to be the main man at Man United.

“I would take a punt on that guy. He’s still 25. He’s got a physical presence not too many people have.

“You’re not going to get Isak. He would look at Man United and might think about it if they come in, but he will want to go to Liverpool or maybe Arsenal, but if Liverpool want you with what’s happening there, it’s an easy choice to make.

“The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if Liverpool look to bring in a forward this summer.

“If they sign, one someone’s got to be offloaded to balance the books. If they’re going to offload Nunez, I will say to United take a serious look at him.”

READ MORE ➡️ Gary Neville compares Liverpool star to Man Utd legend Eric Cantona

Hojlund not the future of Man Utd

Yorke also reiterated why he thinks Hojlund does not have a future at Old Trafford, given that he shown nothing to suggest that he has.

The 53-year-old, who won three Premier League titles and Champions League with United, added: “Even if you’re a prospect, you’ve got to show why you’re a prospect.

“Hojlund, I’m yet to see anything that suggests he’s the future number nine for Manchester United. He’s not even close.

“You defend people as best you can, you give people a chance, but he’s been there for nearly two seasons. It’s not going to get any better than that.

“You’re buying prospects for £72m? That’s insane. In the summer, that’s probably an area that they’ll be looking at. They must be looking at it, as will a lot of clubs.”

Latest Man Utd news: Casemiro wage cut stance revealed / Huge Greenwood windfall on

🔴⚫ Casemiro hits Man Utd with major transfer blow as sources reveal midfielder’s wage cut stance

🔴⚫ Staggering Mason Greenwood windwall ON for Man Utd as ‘talks begin’ over huge summer move

🔴⚫ Man Utd urged to sign £80m star compared to Roy Keane if they’re ‘serious’ about Amorim project

How long before Man Utd get rid of Zirkzee?