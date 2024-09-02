Man Utd ridiculed, as Pardew admits only 0-game Red Devil would ‘get in’ Liverpool side

Alan Pardew feels that Manuel Ugarte is the only Manchester United player who could get into the Liverpool side

Alan Pardew has admitted that the only Manchester United player he could think of who would get into the Liverpool side is yet to play for the club.

The recent record between United and Liverpool is not pretty viewing from the Red Devils’ point of view. Of the last nine games played between the sides, United have lost five and drawn two, winning just twice.

The latest loss to their rivals came in the third game of the Premier League season.

United came into the game off the back of a loss, following a win on the opening day, and Liverpool extended their run of victories to three in three, slotting three goals past United, who had no response.

It means the Reds are currently second in the league, while United are down in 14th.

Liverpool only changed manager in the summer, and already look more in sync in their new system than United do with a manager who’s now into his third season.

In terms of the playing personnel, there are clearly very good players on both sides.

However, according to former Premier League boss Pardew, only one United player would get into Liverpool’s team, and he’s not actually played for the club yet.

Pardew feels only Ugarte could play for Liverpool

“Not really, if I am honest. No. I can’t think of any. Well, the boy who has just arrived, I actually really like him, Uruguayan, [Manuel] Ugarte. Sort of stuck in the middle of that Liverpool team,” Pardew said.

“Yeah, he could definitely, I think he could get in there.”

That no United player that was on the pitch against Liverpool could force their way into Liverpool’s team in Pardew’s eyes speaks volumes of the current gap between the clubs.

If Ugarte had played, and not done well, he might well have been placed in the same category as his new teammates.

The hope for United will be that he continues to be the quality player they feel they have signed, and he can bring the level of his teammates up, once he does play.

When he is to come into the side remains to be seen, though.

Erik ten Hag has suggested that it could be a short while until the Uruguayan makes his debut.

“Manuel hasn’t played in the season so far. He needs to build his fitness,” he said.

