Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ swoop for long-term centre-back target Ten Hag loves

Transfer insider David Ornstein has confirmed that Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ moving for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt.

United could be on the lookout for multiple centre-back reinforcements this summer. They’re losing Raphael Varane, who’s leaving as a free agent, and Victor Lindelof could be sold.

After a poor season, they’d have been looking to improve anyway, and losing important assets will mean transfers are a must.

Erik ten Hag has had his eyes on a number of top centre-backs in the build up to the summer transfer window.

Top of the list is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, after a breakthrough season at the heart of the Toffees defence, and an England debut within that.

United approached the Merseysiders for the transfer, but had their offer rejected as it was nowhere near the £70million valuation, which Everton won’t budge on.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources have stated that United could decide against that move entirely, with Max Kilman a more viable option.

Also on the radar is Ten Hag’s former Ajax defender De Ligt.

Ten Hag ‘seriously considering’ moving for De Ligt

He’s been linked of late, and transfer insider Ornstein has confirmed that he is a ‘concrete target’.

And now, United are ‘seriously considering’ a move to sign him.

He is said to be an ‘increasingly viable candidate’ to strengthen the United back line.

That he is down the pecking order at Bayern – but clearly still a good defender – and as such they will allow him to go for around £42million, he seems a great option for United.

And while he has not been getting a lot of games of late, Ten Hag could help De Ligt get his confidence back.

Ten Hag loves De Ligt

The manager is clearly a huge fan of the defender – he was his skipper in his final season at Ajax, and played in every Champions League game – but the first of the campaign, when he was injured – as the Dutch side made it to the semi-finals.

De Ligt also played the full 90 minutes in every Eredivisie game he was available for in that season, as Ajax won the title.

As such, he knows Ten Hag has an understanding of how best to utilise him, and the coach wanting to sign him initially will breed confidence in itself.

