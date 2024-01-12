Man Utd star delivers huge snub to Everton over January switch as next move being finalised

Everton have been a blow in the January market after a Manchester United midfielder decided against a switch to Goodison Park in favour of a move to Spain.

The Toffees have been chasing a move for Red Devils midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in the winter window as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his squad after a dip in form over the festive period.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted last week that the Merseyside outfit were keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche is keen on adding another midfielder top his ranks due to growing rumours over a potential exit for Amadou Onana, who is being heavily linked with Arsenal.

However, it appears Hannibal is not in favour of a switch to Everton over fears of playing for a team in a relegation scrap.

To that end, journalist Rudy Galetti claims that the United man has decided to move to Spanish outfit Sevilla instead.

Galetti reports that the Tunisia international midfielder has agreed a loan switch to the LaLiga side, who will also have the option to make it permanent in the summer of 2024.

Hannibal has made 13 appearances for United, scoring once in the 3-1 home defeat to Brighton back in September.

Overall in his career, the midfielder has notched three times in 59 outings, having spent last season on loan in the Championship at Birmingham.

United are back in action on Sunday when they host Tottenham in the Premier League, looking to close the gap in the race for Champions League football.

The Red Devils can close the gap to fifth-placed Spurs with a win and are at least coming off the back of a victory after beating Wigan in the FA Cup third round last time out.

