Manchester United are willing to offer a top left-back a competitive deal to choose a switch to Old Trafford over other interested suitors next summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils are working to try and take the club back to the top of the Premier League and it’s incredibly busy behind the scenes with work being carried out at all levels of the club. They recently brought in Ruben Amorim and they are now looking to build him a squad that can compete.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that United are looking to strengthen at left back as Luke Shaw is struggling with injuries and the position is key to the new manager. The club have made a list of options including Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth but they do have audacious plans to try and land a well-known name.

Alphonso Davies is in a contract dispute with Bayern Munich and currently not set to sign a new deal. The Canadian is much wanted and sources have confirmed that Manchester United have also got serious interest in his services.

The club are on a cost-cutting mission and do not want to repeat the same mistakes as previous years by overspending on players who underperform.

However, Davies represents a great opportunity but there is major competition with Real Madrid a serious option for the defender,who is able to negotiate with clubs from January over a free transfer switch.

The fact he will be on a Bosman does mean United can offer more in wages without having to balance a huge transfer fee.

And, while sources have said talks of a “mega offer” that will blow other clubs out of the water are not correct, they will offer a competitive deal.

There is huge excitement around United since the arrival of Amorim and the response has been extremely positive from the squad. There is also a belief that the reputation of Amorim as one of the best young coaches in the game will encourage the world’s best players back to Old Trafford – with Davies firmly considered one of the best in his position.

Latest Man Utd news: New left-back signing chase confirmed / Amorim gives nod to midfield signing

Manchester United have ‘already planned’ an important addition to their ranks in 2025, with Fabrizio Romano revealing when it will come and in which position.

Erik ten Hag’s monstrous £600m-plus spend on transfers over the last five windows has left Man Utd counting the cost of failure. According to a recent report from The Telegraph, new boss Amorim will be working within a restricted transfer budget for the foreseeable future.

However, that won’t stop the club’s decision-makers including sporting director Dan Ashworth from attempting to sign players suited to Amorim.

The Portuguese is expected to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that brought so much success at Sporting CP. That formation features wing-backs and according to Fabrizio Romano, as factored into what TT are saying above, a new left-footer will be signed in 2025.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has given club bosses the go-ahead to pursue the signing of Angel Gomes, with the Red Devils now looking to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Lille and England midfielder, and with a hint at his preference already coming to light.

