Man Utd threaten to destroy Bayern Munich plans with £51m bid for five-goal defender

Manchester United are reportedly willing to bid in excess of £51million for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who is on the radar of Bayern Munich as they look likely to lose Alphonso Davies.

United have had their fair share of struggles in the defence this season. A lot of their injury problems have had an impact on the left-back position.

Tyrell Malacia is nowhere to be seen, and there’s no communication from the club on when he’ll be back. Luke Shaw has spent multiple spells on the sidelines this term, coinciding with the Dutchman’s absence.

Those problems have meant centre-back Victor Lindelof has had to play five games in a row as a left-back of late.

He’s actually done relatively well all things considered, with United winning three of those.

In any case, it’s been reported that a plan to sign an ‘important’ new left-back has been in place for ‘months’.

While it was stated the shortlist of players who would be looked at will be completed once the new boardroom structure is in place, that plan is under threat, owing to a communication breakdown with Newcastle over the compensation fee that will be paid to get new Dan Ashworth on board as sporting director.

As such, it looks as if United are already pushing ahead with interest in a left-back.

United willing to pay over £51m for Hernandez

According to Fichajes, Erik ten Hag has ‘put the name of’ AC Milan man Hernandez on the table.

It’s stated United would be ‘willing to offer’ in excess of £51million to land the left-back.

That he recently renewed his contract until 2027 means the Serie A outfit will be able to demand fees in that region.

His quality also suggests a big fee will be required – Hernandez has scored five goals and assisted three times in the league this season, tearing down the left flank and causing havoc, while also maintaining some good defensive assets.

United are not the only side interested, though. The report suggests Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the left-back – his brother, Lucas, currently plays for the French giants.

United could ruin Bayern plan

Bayern Munich are also being heavily linked with Hernandez at the moment.

That’s as their current left-back star, Davies, looks as if he’ll be heading to Real Madrid after reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.

As such, they want to replace him with a similar player, and the attacking qualities of Hernandez certainly put him in the same category.

United winning the race for him would therefore ruin Bayern’s plan to get a like-for-like replacement for Davies through the door.

