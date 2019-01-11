Redknapp blasts disloyal West Ham star amid £35m exit speculation

Harry Redknapp has blasted West Ham star Marko Arnautovic for his lack of loyalty amid rumours of a big-money move to China.

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke in summer 2017, and has scored 19 goals in 52 games for the Hammers.

But his agent and brother Danijel has outlined the Austrian’s plans to leave after an unnamed Chinese Super League club lodged an offer of £35m.

That statement did say that “until he is no longer a West Ham player, he will give everything to the club,” but Redknapp is not having any of it.

“They come and they go,” he told talkSPORT. “A mate of mine had a horse and named it ‘We’ve Got Payet’.

“And I told him in six months he’ll have to rename that horse ‘We Had Payet’. That’s how it works.

“Forget loyalty. The days of people staying at clubs forever is long gone.”

Redknapp had eight different spells at seven clubs during his playing career, and has managed eight different teams.

“I don’t know the boy, but he never looks that happy. He’s a real good player, he’s got great talent, but it’s a shame for West Ham fans. It’s sad really but that’s the way it’s gone.

“It’s not like it was when it was all lads who came from within an area, played for West Ham, that was their club and they were all happy to be there.

“Now, there are probably four or five of them who would love the chance to jump ship and move to China or anywhere else they can make a few quid.

“In their mind and the agent’s mind, they’re just thinking of the next move where they can make a few quid.”

Arnautovic was linked with a move to United in May with Sky Sports claiming that United wanted Arnautovic, but the Hammers had no desire to sell and valued him at £50million.

Bleacher Report recently claimed that Chelsea would reach out to the Hammers to test the waters over a potential deal as an alternative to Gonzalo Higuain.