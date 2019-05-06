The sale of Paul Pogba will not be enough to solve Manchester United’s issues as there is “so much more that’s wrong” with the club, according to Jamie Redknapp.

United’s hopes of securing another season of Champions League football were dashed after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at relegated Huddersfield. It left a frustrated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make this brutal admission.

Isaac Mbenza cancelled out Scott McTominay’s first-half opener for United, who twice hit the crossbar through Pogba.

Rumours have persisted that Real Madrid are interested in Pogba – who has split opinion after a number of inconsistent performances this season – with Zinedine Zidane understood to be an admirer of the midfielder.

A report on Saturday claimed the two clubs were willing to negotiate a deal, with United said to have agreed to take one player off Real Madrid as part of the deal and that talks were continuing over a second.

However, Redknapp thinks there are many more issues at United than just their French midfielder.

“The last six, seven, eight games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there have been a lot of question marks. We all looked at Jose Mourinho and said he was the main problem,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve no doubt they needed to move on from him, you could see he was damaging the club to a certain extent, and everyone’s saying if we can bring in more players in the summer that might be the way forward.

“But since Sir Alex Ferguson left they’ve spent £744m and what they’ve done is try to buy the Harlem Globetrotters, not necessarily players to make a team.

“Look at what Manchester City and Liverpool have done in that time, they’ve bought the right players without any egos. It’s alright saying sell Paul Pogba, but there’s so much more that’s wrong with that club.

“They’ve got a manager in Solskjaer – we all like him but he’s managed Molde, he’s managed Cardiff. You want someone who’s going to know the market to go and buy players, to bring the best out of them, and you’re competing with Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a big year for him, and my fear is if they don’t start well next season, he’ll be under enormous pressure. And then you have to, maybe even sack him – and it feels like that’ll happen.”

