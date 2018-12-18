Redknapp: Jose Mourinho was always the wrong man for Man Utd

Jamie Redknapp thinks Jose Mourinho deserved to be sacked by Manchester United and claims he should never have been appointed in the first place.

Mourinho was axed by United on Tuesday morning with the club now looking to appoint a caretaker boss ahead of choosing a permanent successor to the Portuguese manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the favourites for the job – and he is clearly Gary Neville's No 1 contender – while Zinedine Zidane has also been heavily linked.

Laurent Blanc was also an early mover in the betting.

Asked what went wrong for the Mourinho at Old Trafford, Redknapp said: “Where do we start? I think, if you were looking to go to a club and do everything wrong, get sacked, you do what Jose Mourinho’s done.

“I don’t think Jose was the right manager for the style of play that United have had over the years, attacking football.

“Falling out with the board, falling out with his players, it’s been inevitable for me. Everything was wrong, the players weren’t trying for him.”

Former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen says he can understand why the decision to part company with Mourinho was taken now.

The Dutchman, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, told BBC Radio 5 live: “I think they’ve looked back critically to where they are and asked themselves, ‘Is this the right way forward?’, and with the transfer window right ahead of them, so I can understand the timing. ”

Asked about Mourinho’s relationship with his players and whether that could have been a potential factor in the Portuguese’s departure, Meulensteen said: “It’s difficult to have an opinion on that for people on the outside as we’re not in the midst of it, but you can see how the team have performed and in our opinion some players have underperformed.

“You hear people talking about how United have lost their identity and that’s what you see among the players. There is no really clear direction and certainly not after they’d been under Sir Alex Ferguson for so many years.”

