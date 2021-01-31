Redknapp reveals only Chelsea signing Lampard was ‘mad keen on’

Harry Redknapp has claimed that sacked nephew Frank Lampard was only ‘mad keen’ on signing one of Chelsea’s numerous summer signings.

The Blues embarked on a huge spending spree before the new season began, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr all ariving at Stamford Bridge.

But after a bright start to the campaign, Lampard was shown the door after the FA Cup win over Luton.

Roman Abramovich made the tough call to dismiss the Blues legend, replacing him with Thomas Tuchel.

But Redknapp suggested that Chilwell, bought from Leicester, was the only player Lampard pushed to sign.

Redknapp wrote in his column for The Sun: “Anyone thinking the manager is the one responsible for the big-money signings these days has the wrong idea of modern football. That’s not how it works anymore.

“These days it is pretty much all down to the head of recruitment. That means you are relying on someone else’s judgment.

“Chelsea spent fortunes on new players and as manager you’re under pressure — not only to play them — but for them also to be an instant success.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Underperforming stars cost Lampard

“When they don’t, like the two Germans Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, then the buck stops with the boss.

“But I’m sure Frank isn’t the one behind all the signings Chelsea have made.

“I’d say the only one he was mad keen on getting was Ben Chilwell. That’s how crazy the game has become.”

Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Blues ended in a 0-0 draw with Wolves in midweek, with the Stamford Bridge outfit back in action against Burnley on Sunday.

READ MORE: Mendy gives two reasons why he can deal with Chelsea pressure