Redknapp reveals what Lukaku must do to become Man Utd great

Jamie Redknapp believes Romelu Lukaku can become a Manchester United “great” if he starts delivering in the big games.

Lukaku scored twice for United as they beat PSG 3-1 on Wednesday night to go through to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

The Belgium forward took his tally to six goals in his last three matches, following braces in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Redknapp told the Daily Mail: “He is brimming with confidence after back-to-back braces against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

“If he wants to prove that he can lead the line for United, he now needs to show he can deliver on the biggest stages.

“At his best, defenders cannot handle Lukaku’s pace and physicality, but he often lacks the clever movement and ability to sniff out a chance in the penalty area that you need to be a top-quality forward.

“United need him to start delivering in the big games, starting on Sunday at Arsenal, which is shaping up to be a shootout for the top four.

“Score the decisive goal in this huge game and Lukaku will go a long way to proving that he can be a great Manchester United forward.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!