Redknapp reveals why Spurs lost out to Chelsea in €64m winger pursuit

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that Spurs wanted Christian Pulisic before his move to Chelsea.

The USA star has become Chelsea’s third most-expensive signing in their history after the £71million deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and £60million they spent on striker Alvaro Morata.

The 20-year-old midfielder will not join up with Chelsea until the end of the season, as he will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Raphael Honigstein, speaking to Sky Sports News, confirmed Pulisic was a player of interest to Jurgen Klopp, but said the Reds “pulled out of negotiations quite a while ago”, while Manchester United had also been considering an approach.

However, Redknapp talking to talkSPORT, also revealed Spurs were in the hunt: “I’ve got a feeling, I don’t think they will [sign anyone].

“I heard they were interested in the boy who went to Chelsea [Pulisic]. He was on their radar but was too expensive.

“I think they will stick with what they’ve got.

“It’s all become about the top four now.

“No disrespect – we see the cup competitions, with the FA Cup teams get to the quarters and put half a reserve team out.

“I think it would be nice to see Tottenham win a trophy. They should go for it.

“Chelsea next week – that’s a big game. Go to a final, go win a trophy.”