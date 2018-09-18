Redknapp singles out two Liverpool players for special praise

Harry Redknapp can’t believe it took so long for Virgil van Dijk to join a top European club after his impressive displays for Liverpool.

The Reds spent £75million – a world-record fee for a defender – to land the Dutchman from Southampton last January.

Van Dijk had an immediate impact on the Liverpool rearguard as they finished inside the top four of the Premier League and reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all of their Premier League matches this season and have only conceded two goals.

And former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp has praised Van Dijk as well as new goalkeeper Alisson for their brilliant form.

“Great signings, weren’t they,” Redknapp told talkSPORT when asked about Alisson and Van Dijk.

“Van Dijk has been amazing.

“Isn’t it amazing, he goes to Celtic, he’s playing great up there. “You can imagine the amount of scouts that must have looked at him, they all go and look at him. “‘Well, you know, yeah, but he’s playing in Scotland’. “And suddenly Southampton take a gamble, they buy him, bring him down to the Premier League, and suddenly he’s £70m-odd. “Where were all the great judges before he went to Southampton? It makes you wonder doesn’t it. “But what a player he looks now, fantastic.”

