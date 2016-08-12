Redknapp tips ‘maestro’ Mkhitaryan to star for Manchester United

Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United’s strikers will be “licking their lips” at the prospect of playing alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season.

United signed Mkhitaryan in a £26.3 million deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer and the attacking midfielder arrives with an impressive reputation.

And former Liverpool player Redknapp believes the Armenian’s creativity will be a huge boost for the Red Devils, although he admits the 27-year-old may be forced to play out of position.

“I just love to watch players like him. He takes chances with his passing and has the best through ball I’ve seen in a long time,” Redknapp wrote in the Daily Mail.

“He’ll be the maestro who dictates play and the one who sets things up. Mkhitaryan made 14 assists for Dortmund last season, the most in the Bundesliga, so United’s forwards will be licking their lips.

“My only worry is where he will fit in. He can be so devastating when deployed as a No 10 but he will have competition from Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney and may have to play out wide.”