Pundit tells Liverpool of huge double regret they’ll have over Timo Werner

Liverpool have been told that their decision not to sign Timo Werner this summer will prove a major mistake that they quickly come to regret.

Frank Lampard’s men appear to have won the race for Werner after meeting the £53million exit clause in his contract, with the Germany forward agreeing a massive £9m-a-year-package to move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had been strongly linked for months with a move for the 24-year-old with speculation rising since his return to Bundesliga action in the past few weeks.

It emerged recently that Werner had held talks with Liverpool, who were said to be favourites, but it was revealed earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side are unwilling to meet his £53million release clause.

And that delay has allowed Chelsea to surprisingly step in, with Bild claiming Frank Lampard’s side had now secured his signing – thanks in part to their promise of a massive financial package.

And while Steve Nicol is suspicious of Werner’s motives following his decision not to wait for Liverpool to be able to finance the move, another pundit in the shape of Jamie Redknapp reckons Klopp and Co will come to massively regret their failure to land the prolific German frontman.

“At Liverpool, who is he going to replace?” Redknapp told Football London.

“He’s a really good player, but we don’t know right now, is he better than Mane, Firmino, Salah?

“It’s one of the best front three in the world right now so he doesn’t want to go somewhere and be a number two or a sub.”

Redknapp, who played for Liverpool from 1991 to 2002, added: “Will they regret it? You don’t know, but that is what he has got to do.

“He has got to make Liverpool regret that decision, or at least make them think ‘I wish we had signed him.’

“For Liverpool they have got to look it and think, if you bring someone like him in it could upset the balance of them and maybe they might think, ‘would it be worth the risk to bring in another player’.”

Redknapp also believes another regret for Liverpool will be in seeing one of their rivals in Chelsea gain significant strength by the capture of Werner, who has struck 31 goals in 40 appearances this season.

And Redknapp admits the decision to move to Stamford Bridge speaks volumes about the project Frank Lampard is building at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a great signing,” said Redknapp.

“They have got Hakim Ziyech as well and he looks like a really good signing as well. Frank is building a really good, young side.

“He will probably look at that Chelsea front line, with Willian and Pedro out of contract this summer, and think that he can be a regular in that team.

“Tammy [Abraham] has done well up front, but he [Werner] can play in any of the three front positions.”

Redknapp backs the job cousin Lampard has done at Chelsea

Redknapp, who is the cousin of the Chelsea boss, reckons an exciting side is being built at Stamford Bridge and he credits Lampard for the signing what with the Blues yet to guarantee a Champions League place.

“I think it just shows that they are doing good things at Chelsea. Frank has done a great job, especially if they get top four,” he added.

“If the deal is done without knowing that Chelsea are going to be in the Champions League, then it shows you that he was very impressed with what Frank and Chelsea are doing right now.”

In other Liverpool news, the club are reportedly ready to put six of their stars up for sale in order to raise over £120m in transfer funds this summer.