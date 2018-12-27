Liverpool’s success so far this season cannot purely be associated with the lavish money they have spent, pundit and former midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League at the halfway point, having racked up an impressive 51 points from their 19 matches played.

With Virgil van Dijk arriving for a world-record £75m defensive fee last January, and Alisson Becker also (temporarily) breaking a similar record for a goalkeeper in the summer, some feel the Reds’ success this season can be credited to the huge transfer fees they have spent.

However, Redknapp doesn’t think the main reason for Liverpool’s brilliant start this season is down to spending and has used Manchester United as an example of how money doesn’t always buy you success.

“It is true that Klopp has been able to splash the cash in the last 12 months,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“Since January, Liverpool have spent more than £250million on Virgil van Dijk, the Premier League’s best defender, Brazil’s No 1 goalkeeper Alisson and bolstered their midfield.

“But spending power alone is not why Liverpool lead the Premier League by six points at the season’s halfway stage.

“Manchester United have spent nearly £200m more than Klopp over the last three seasons and at no point have they looked like title contenders.

“The Liverpool team who thrashed Benitez’s Newcastle 4-0 included an academy graduate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, an £8m left back, Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri who — at £13m from Stoke — is proving to be one of the bargains of the summer.

“Klopp is a manager who not only has an eye for a good player but improves them, too. Mohamed Salah was not a 40-goal forward and a contender for the Ballon d’Or when he arrived at the club.

“Joe Gomez has been transformed into a first-choice centre half for England, a player who before his injury was keeping a World Cup finalist in Dejan Lovren out of the Liverpool team.

“Having left the comfort zone at Arsenal last season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked a certainty for England’s World Cup squad before damaging knee ligaments in the Champions League semi-finals.

“What is even more remarkable about Liverpool’s continued development under Klopp is that it has not been curtailed by the loss of their world-class playmaker, Philippe Coutinho.”