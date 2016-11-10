Redknapp would prefer Dyche over Klopp as England boss

Harry Redknapp suggests Sean Dyche would make a better England manager than Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Klopp has earned plenty of admiration for the way he has guided the Reds to the top of the table, while Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League twice under Dyche.

Gareth Southgate is currently England’s interim manager and is expected to be handed the role permanently.

Red Bull Leipzig sporting director Ralf Ragnick was previously linked with the role, and Redknapp is happy the German is out of the running.

“They were talking about Ralf Rangnick, a German bloke I’d hardly heard of. What’s he done?* Why should he be manager of England? Would the Germans have an English manager? Not a chance,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“Maybe Jurgen Klopp would be OK. I do like Klopp’s personality. It looks like the Liverpool players want to play for him. But it should be English. You could go for Sean Dyche, he’s getting blood from a stone at Burnley.”

*Rangnick’s achievements include guiding Schalke to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2010/11, when Redknapp’s Tottenham were knocked out in the quarter-final.