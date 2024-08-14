Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool confident of signing electric forward after rival bid rejected; Tottenham in talks for Brazilian capture

Liverpool, Tottenham and Man Utd could all complete transfers soon

Liverpool are in a strong position to sign an exciting new forward after an offer from another club was pushed back, Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing a 23-year-old Brazilian star, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes an update on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

LIVERPOOL GET WINGER BOOST

Liverpool are the best-placed club to sign attacker Johan Bakayoko from PSV this summer, according to reports.

Bakayoko is a 21-year-old winger who plays on the right flank and has come through the PSV academy, following spells at Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

Bakayoko has established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in Europe as he possesses blistering pace and excels at dribbling past players before either shooting or getting a cross into the box.

Bakayoko is left-footed and uses this to his advantage by cutting inside to get away from the left-back and charge towards opposition centre-backs. Last term, the Belgian ace registered 14 goals and 14 assists for PSV before representing his country at Euro 2024.

Bakayoko has already notched a goal and assist in two appearances for PSV this season, though he might not be in the Eredivisie by the time the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the tricky forward, while Nottingham Forest are big admirers of his talent.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Forest recently stepped up their hunt for Bakayoko by launching an opening bid.

However, the offer was knocked back as it did not meet PSV’s demands, which have yet to be publicly revealed.

Liverpool transfer news: Bakayoko pursues title challenge

Even if Forest had struck an agreement for Bakayoko’s services, the 14-cap international would have refused to make the switch.

Tavolieri adds that if he is to leave the Dutch giants, Bakayoko wants to join a truly elite club where he can help challenge for the title.

Forest would not be able to offer Bakayoko this, but Liverpool can. Liverpool may have lost iconic manager Jurgen Klopp, but his replacement Arne Slot still has a fantastic squad which should be able to keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Echo report that Liverpool are preparing to ramp up their interest in Bakayoko – having tracked him for almost a year – by initiating contact with PSV.

Liverpool chiefs feel they are in a strong position to land Bakayoko due to their huge pull power and the fact Forest have failed with their opening gambit.

Should Liverpool succeed with their bid to sign Bakayoko, then this will prepare them for when current right winger Mo Salah departs.

Salah remains a top target for Saudi Pro League chiefs as he still has not penned a new Liverpool deal, with his current contract due to expire in June 2025.

MAN UTD STAR WANTED IN ITALY

Napoli officials will soon travel to England to hold talks with Man Utd over a surprise move for Scott McTominay. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli could make it an impressive double midfield capture as they are also making progress on a deal for Brighton’s Billy Gilmour. (Sky Sport Italia)

Man Utd are hoping to sign both Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha from Barcelona and want to fund the moves by selling Antony and Jadon Sancho. (Sport)

Alphonso Davies will try to ‘do a Kylian Mbappe’ and run down his Bayern Munich contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Marca)

Arsenal have been given a deadline of Thursday to agree a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia at the €25m (£21.4m) mark, as after that his release clause will rise to €30m (£25.7m). (Mundo Deportivo)

TOTTENHAM EYE LIGUE 1 ACE

Tottenham are in discussions with Monaco for Brazilian right-back Vanderson. Sources close to the player suggest a ‘breakthrough’ in talks between the two sides is imminent. (UOL)

Bayern ace Kingsley Coman is aiming to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite Arsenal expressing an interest in him. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea have never lost sight of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, even though they were close to landing alternative centre-forward Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool will make one last attempt to try and convince Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad. But the last-ditch talks look set to fail as Zubimendi is poised to sign a new Sociedad contract. (El Diario Vasco)

Inter Milan have registered their interest in rising Barcelona star Mikayil Faye, who could bolster the Italian club’s centre-back options. (Sport)

RIVALS TO BATTLE FOR TOTTENHAM PLAYER

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is eager to find a new club this summer and has picked up interest from Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. (AS)

Roma are waiting for West Ham United to bid for ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have agreed to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Serie A rivals Atalanta for €55m (£47.2m). However, Juve must wait for Atalanta to find a replacement before the deal can go through. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sancho has been given the chance to earn almost £300k a week by swapping Man Utd for PSG during the current transfer window. (Foot Mercato)

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka will be staying put this summer, despite having been linked with a Premier League switch and Man Utd in particular. (MiaSanMia)