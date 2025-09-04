Jan Paul van Hecke is a target for Liverpool and two other big Premier League clubs

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United could give worry to Brighton with potential moves for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke in 2026.

The centre-back is slowly becoming the next player for Brighton to sweat over as he heads towards a pivotal year.

The Seagulls defender is into the final two years of his contract and has some significant clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

Albion have already made initial advances to keep him but know he has high ambitions and wants to start pushing himself towards Champions League football.

TEAMtalk is aware of the teams who have scouted him is Liverpool – they have viewed him as having the potential to step up into their set-up, and now have fresh considerations to make in defence after failing to sign Marc Guehi despite progress on deadline day.

Tottenham also failed to sign an extra centre-back, despite having some plans to do so late into the summer window. They are continuing to consider Van Hecke, along with Newcastle United, who have a centre-back addition on their list of areas to address in the new year.

Van Hecke aware of options

TEAMtalk also understands there is interest from a couple of top clubs on the continent.

Albion want to sign Van Hecke to a new deal, but the 25-year-old is aware of options opening up, and if he keeps the situation open into the New Year, then sources admit there is a possibility of a 2026 transfer.

Brighton have been addressing the issue of his contract in preparation for this period of uncertainty, and there has been a motivation to try to get that done before the end of this year, to put any speculation to bed early. So far, they have not had that breakthrough.

Brighton are already anticipating a fresh fight to hold onto Carlos Baleba in the new year, after telling Manchester United over the summer that he would not be available at any price.

Liverpool round-up: Guehi deal on

But Liverpool have been given confidence that after Crystal Palace did not let Guehi go this summer – as they had no replacement in place – a January transfer could come to fruition, for £10million lass than in the window just gone.

It’s been reported that the Reds will return for him in January to stave off competition from other clubs.

Meanwhile, it’s said Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha ‘as been wooed’ by Real Madrid and they will attempt to snatch him.

And the agency which represents Reds new boy Alexander Isak has called his transfer “history in the making.”