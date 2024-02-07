Liverpool step up chase to sign superb USMNT full-back with remarkable Premier League-leading stat

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their chase to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield.

The Cottagers left-back has been a real standout for Marco Silva’s side this season and is said to have impressed Anfield scouts with the sheer quality of his performances.

Indeed, Robinson‘s stats this term make for interesting reading, with one in particular remarkable.

As per FBRef, the USA international leads the Premier League for interceptions this term (58), which is a whopping 18 more than his closest challenger Everton’s James Tarkowski.

He is also among the best full-backs in England’s top flight for progressive carries, successful take-ons and also progressive passes.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Milton Keynes but qualifies to play for the United States through his father, has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Fulham this term, notching five assists.

Indeed, Robinson, has started in all but one of the Cottagers’ Premier League fixtures during the 2023/24 campaign so far and also has four assists.

The defender, who moved to Craven Cottage from Wigan for a bargain £2million in 2020, is under currently contract until June 2028 after penning a new deal last year.

Robertson injuries a concern for Liverpool

As for Liverpool‘s interest, Football Insider reports the Reds are chasing Robinson due to Andrew Robertson‘s injury issues this season.

The Scotland international has spent almost four months of the current campaign on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.

Robertson has returned to the bench recently though and has come on in the last three games.

During his absence, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez have filled in but it now appears that Liverpool are ready to swoop for a genuine rival for Robertson.

On the surface, it looks like it could be a clever move from the Reds, especially as Robertson turns 30 this year and has had injury concerns in the past.

As for Robinson, his overall career stats include four goals in 238 appearances while he’s also scored the same number of goals in 39 caps for the USMNT.

Liverpool and Fulham, are both back on Premier League duty on Saturday when they host Burnley and Bournemouth respectively.

