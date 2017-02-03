Liverpool’s misery to continue at Hull; Chelsea’s revenge

Ben from Lower Than Atlantis doesn’t believe Arsenal will be a match for his beloved Chelsea, who will extend their superiority over Liverpool…

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, James Marshment took on Martin Nobel, a guitarist from British Sea Power, and it was a stalemate, with both guessing three correct outcomes and one scoreline.

Ahead of another crucial weekend in the Premier League, Ben from Lower Than Atlantis takes time out from preparing for the band’s UK headline tour to challenge TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs.

Lower Than Atlantis’s new album ‘Safe In Sound’ is out today.

“This is a brave, bold and ambitious album, and the finest of Lower Than Atlantis’ career so far.”

PREMIER LEAGUE matchday 24:

Chelsea v Arsenal

LTA: 2-0

TT: 1-1

Palace v Sunderland

LTA: 0-0

TT: 3-0

Everton v Bournemouth

LTA: 2-1

TT: 2-0

Hull City v Liverpool

LTA: 1-0

TT: 1-2

Southampton v West Ham

LTA: 3-0

TT: 2-2

Watford v Burnley

LTA: 2-1

TT: 0-0

West Brom v Stoke

LTA: 1-0

TT: 2-1

Spurs v Middlesbrough

LTA: 3-0

TT: 4-1

Man City v Swansea City

LTA: 3-1

TT: 3-0

Leicester v Man Utd

LTA: 0-2

TT: 1-2

Quickfire five: Ben from Lower Than Atlantis

How did you come to support your Chelsea and what are your favourite memories?

My dad and brother are big Chelsea fans so was bought up supporting Chelsea – even through the tough years!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the Blues?

Got to be John Terry, what a legend and a great representation of a captain. From the way he takes care of the youth players to his organisation and passion on the pitch. I salute you JT! You will be missed when you hang up those boots!

What do you make of Antonio Conte’s current side? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Absolutely love it this season. From the change in formation and the rise of players like Moses and Pedro I’m 99% sure the league is ours!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

It’s got to be Watford, local team in the Prem. try and get over to a few games a season at vicarage road. Let’s just hope they can stay up this year.

What’s going on with the band at the moment?

We’ve got an album out today called Safe in Sound and we go on our UK tour in March.

Headline dates:

March 9: Norwich UEA

March 10: O2 Academy Birmingham

March 11: Manchester Academy

March 13: O2 Academy Leeds

March 14: O2 Academy Newcastle

March 15: ABC Glasgow

March 17: O2 Academy Brixton, London

March 18: The Great Hall, Cardiff