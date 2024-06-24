Liverpool have now upped their asking price for a first-team star to £35million in order to keep the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Celtic at bay.

Arne Slot has barely got his feet through the door at Anfield after replacing legendary figure Jurgen Klopp, but already faces a potential crisis in his first-team squad.

When fit, Alisson remains the undisputed No.1 keeper on the red half of Merseyside, but it’s the back-ups who are seemingly about to throw a spanner in the works of Slot’s preparations for the season ahead.

Veteran Spanish stopper Adrian has turned down the chance to sign a new deal at Anfield in favour of a return to Real Betis, while Caoimhin Kelleher is desperate to prove himself as a No.1 in his own right.

The Republic of Ireland has been an outstanding presence for Liverpool whenever called upon to deputise for Alisson, which equates to 47 times in total.

Indeed, Klopp has always been a fan of the keeper’s talents, having said during the latter stages of his reign: “We have the best goalkeeper in the world, and we have the best number two in the world.”

Meanwhile, Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk added: “I have always said [Kelleher] is world class. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

However, despite his heroics, only 15 of his 47 Liverpool outings have come in the Premier League since 2020 and Kelleher firmly believes he should be a regular starter, if not an Anfield then elsewhere.

Kelleher talks up Liverpool exit

Indeed, Kelleher has quite publicly talked about wanting to quit the Reds in pursuit of first-team football, although they will not be made easy by Anfield bosses.

Following reports last week that Liverpool were demanding £25m for the 25-year-old, the Daily Mail now states that the Reds want an extra £10m on top of that to part ways with the talented stopper.

That price hike is clearly being used as a deterrent to keep the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Celtic from making a move and avoid a scenario where Slot loses both his back-up keepers before a ball has even been kicked in anger.

That £35m figure is more than half of what Liverpool were initially quoting for a player who still has two years left on his existing contract.

The new figure being mooted is certainly enough to keep Celtic out of the picture, while Forest still have to tread carefully over PSR after their points deductions last season.

That seemingly leaves Wolves as the frontrunners for his signature due to their concerns over Saudi interest in No.1 Jose Sa.

But, judging by Liverpool’s latest stance on Kelleher, they are looking to avoid having to potentially sign new keepers – especially knowing exactly how capable a deputy the Irishman can be when called upon.