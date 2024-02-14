Liverpool poleaxed as ‘secret’ Xabi Alonso plans to join hated Prem rival emerge

An inside source has remarkably revealed Liverpool plans to replace Jurgen Klopp with Xabi Alonso could be torpedoed by the Spaniard electing to join a bitter Premier League rival instead.

Liverpool fans were rocked in late-January upon learning Jurgen Klopp would step away from the club at season’s end. The German’s decision to take a sabbatical was reportedly made all the way back in November, though the development was kept under wraps for two months.

Klopp has been linked with taking the German national team job ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Reports in Spain also claim Barcelona – who’ll see manager Xavi depart in the summer – will make an official approach for Klopp.

But of greater importance to Liverpool fans is the matter of who’ll replace their legendary boss at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso has quickly emerged as a primary candidate to do just that. The 42-year-old played for the Reds between 2004-09 and is earning rave reviews for the work he’s putting in at Bayer Leverkusen.

The German outfit currently top the Bundesliga table and rubberstamped their title credentials when thumping second-placed Bayern Munich 3-0 last weekend.

Leverkusen now hold a five-point advantage and boast a superior goal difference to Bayern. With the reverse fixture between the pair out of the way, Bayern are now reliant on a Leverkusen collapse.

The last side to stop Bayern being crowned kings of Germany was Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund back in 2012. Alonso is now on course to break Bayern’s 11-year stranglehold this term.

It’s widely anticipated Alonso’s next club following Leverkusen will be one of the three heavyweights he played for. The trio in question are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, when appearing on the BBC’s The Football News Show, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, dropped a bombshell regarding his fellow countryman.

Xabi Alonso to Man City?

Balague revealed Alonso has privately stated one of Liverpool, Real or Bayern would be his next step if successful at Leverkusen. However, Balague then stunningly claimed it’s Manchester City who could be Alonso’s next club.

“I’ll tell you a little secret,” said Balague. “When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent ‘do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesn’t go well at Bayer Leverkusen, I’ll go back to Real Sociedad.

“But if it goes well, from here, it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.”

Balague added: “Let me add Manchester City to the equation and that’s where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter.”

The obvious question to ask at this point is what about Pep Guardiola?

The City boss is under contract at the Etihad until 2025 and there are no suggestions Man City have any intention of severing ties.

Guardiola is arguably the greatest manager in the game right now and City’s historic treble-winning campaign of last season is evidence of that.

Only if Guardiola opted to leave Man City at the end of the 2024/25 season would Alonso arriving as his successor make sense.

That would require Alonso to stay with Leverkusen for one more season. It’d also hinge on Alonso rejecting Liverpool’s advanced right here and now.

Given Alonso’s connection with Liverpool and the fact he could leave Leverkusen as a title-winning hero in four months’ time, a move to Anfield and not the Etihad does appear the far likelier outcome at this stage.

Nonetheless, Balague’s suggestion the most highly regarded young manager in the game could wind up at bitter rivals Man City will be a concern to Liverpool fans.