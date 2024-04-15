Liverpool prepare transfer blitz for £51m former Real Madrid attacker ahead of crucial period

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared to launch an offensive’ in order to take Takefusa Kubo on board, with the next few weeks said to be crucial in his future.

The upcoming summer is set to be full of changes at Anfield. A new manager and sporting director will come through the door, with Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke leaving.

There could also be some high-profile player departures.

If reports are to be believed, the Saudi Pro League will continue in its push to land Mohamed Salah this summer.

One report suggested Liverpool could essentially name their price, while the £200million figure has been thrown around.

It would be difficult for any club to turn down that money for any player, and while the Egyptian is a modern day legend of his club, he’ll have a year left on his contract come the summer, and that sum is huge for somebody that would be available for free in a year’s time.

As such, the Reds know there is a chance they’ll have to replace Salah in the summer.

The likes of Leroy Sane, Raphinha and Real Sociedad man Kubo are all on the shortlist of wingers, and the latter might well be the main target.

Liverpool ready to attack for Kubo

According to reports in Spain, they are ‘prepared to launch an offensive’ for the Sociedad man, who has seven goals and three assists in La Liga this season.

The report states they are ‘determined’ to get him onboard.

Kubo has a release clause of approximately £51million, so their blitz could be more catered to personal terms for the player rather than a fee, as they know that sum will get them to the negotiating table with the winger.

They will seemingly need to come up with a very good offer to him, too.

Indeed, it’s reported his ‘current desire is to remain in Spain’. He played there at youth level, when he moved from his native Japan to Barcelona’s academy.

While he then went back to Japan for a while, he returned to Spain on 2019 when Real Madrid signed him, though he never played in the three years he was there before moving to Sociedad.

Real bid still possible

After he began to progress with Sociedad – Kubo scored nine goals and assisted nine in all competitions last season – it was suggested Real might want to sign him, and that they have a sell-on clause of 50 per cent means they’d essentially only be paying half of his price.

But it was recently reported the La Liga giants won’t stand in Liverpool’s way as they look to snare the Japan international.

The fresh report states ‘there is the possibility’ of a return to Real, with the club considering their options.

In any case, it’s said the ‘next few weeks will be key’ to deciding Kubo’s future, and Liverpool want to be the side that comes out on top.

