Liverpool ready to pay full price and sign outstanding USMNT star for £35m, as talks begin

Liverpool have made contact with the camp of Antonee Robinson and are prepared to meet Fulham's demands

Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson, but while they’re prepared to pay the full £35m asking price, they aren’t the only Premier League big hitter making a move, according to a report.

Robinson, 26, has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s most impactful left-backs over the last few seasons. The USA international cost just £2m to sign when plucked from Wigan Athletic back in 2020. Fast forward to the present day and that deal has proven an almighty bargain for the Cottagers.

Robinson is known for his marauding displays up and down the left flank and his boundless energy puts him in the Andy Robertson mould.

Neither player are particularly potent when it comes to scoring goals themselves, though both excel when creating for others.

Robinson has racked up six assists from left-back in the Premier League this season. His wicked delivery from out wide has proven difficult to contain for opposing defences.

As you might expect, his exploits for club and country over recent years have not gone unnoticed.

Liverpool, Man City initiate Robinson moves

According to Italian outlet ASRomaLive, Robinson has emerged as a concrete transfer target for both Liverpool and Manchester City.

In fact, the report states both clubs have mirrored their rival’s pursuits thus far by making contact with Robinson’s camp. Furthermore, it’s claimed City and Liverpool are both willing to pay Fulham’s £35m asking price this summer.

The obvious question to ask is why is a Roma-focused outlet reporting on a potential transfer between two English sides?

The answer lays in the claim Fulham are lining up Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola as Robinson’s heir if the American does depart.

Where would Robinson fit in?

Liverpool already have a pair of established left-backs in their midst in the form of Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

However, Robertson turned 30 earlier this month and won’t remain a truly top tier player forever. The fact Robertson’s game is heavily reliant on his energy may also be a concern as he begins to age.

Robinson could thus represent fierce competition for the Scot in the here and now, while also doubling up as his long-term successor.

Tsimikas – nicknamed the ‘Greek Scouser’ in Liverpool circles – is a cult hero at Anfield, though it’s inarguable Robinson is a superior player.

Man City generally deploy centre-backs Nathan Ake or Josko Gvardiol on the left side of their defence.

However, Pep Guardiola’s tactics are ever-evolving and Robinson would provide far more attacking potency than Ake and Gvardiol if the City boss conjures up a new tactical masterplan.

TEAMtalk’s own sources have also had it confirmed Chelsea would be in the mix if Robinson is on the move at season’s end.

