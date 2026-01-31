Liverpool receive bonkers offer for £29m star after Leeds Utd reject bid

Besiktas have submitted a bid for a Liverpool ace the Reds would be mad to accept, though it’s now emerged that offer only arose after Leeds United rejected a bid for one of their own first.

Besiktas are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper before the winter window closes its doors. According to the latest from The Daily Mail, their first port of call was Elland Road.

The report stated: ‘Leeds United have rejected an approach from Besiktas for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.’

Perri joined Leeds from Lyon for around €15m in the summer. The Brazilian quickly established himself as first choice, though has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks, with Karl Darlow getting the nod.

Besiktas obviously sensed an opportunity to strike, but as mentioned, Leeds have rejected their approach.

And on the back of that transfer miss, Besiktas wasted no time looking over to Anfield.

Reporter Santi Aouna broke news on Friday night of Besiktas submitting a bid to take Giorgi Mamrdashvili on loan.

The giant Georgian joined Liverpool from Valencia for £29m in the summer and although he’s back-up to Alisson Becker, he’s widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Aouna stated Besiktas offered to pay €2m to loan Mamardashvili until the end of the season. As yet, it’s unclear what Liverpool’s response has been.

But in the cold light of day, it would be a truly mind-boggling decision if Liverpool gave the green light to Mamardashvili’s departure.

Alisson gets injured far more than most goalkeepers. The Brazilian has missed 10 Premier League matches through injury in each of the last two campaigns respectively, and has already missed five matches with a hamstring injury in the autumn.

Liverpool do have Freddie Woodman on the books, though Mamardashvili is several levels above the experienced Englishman.

And with Alisson’s recent history with muscle injuries, Liverpool would be bonkers to let Mamardashvili go in a season where they’re fighting for their lives to simply qualify for next year’s Champions League.

