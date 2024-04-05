Liverpool switch remains ‘viable option’ for next Xabi Alonso despite Bayern Munich competition

The Premier League is reportedly still a ‘viable option’ for Assan Ouedraogo amid interest from Liverpool and other English clubs, after recent reports stated Bayern Munich were closing in on him.

Ouedraogo is impressing in his first season in senior football. At 17 years old, the midfielder has become a consistent member of the Schalke side, and would have played more were it not for a knee injury mid-way through the season.

In any case, he’s now returned to action and will be looking to carry on his good form.

He broke through as a midfield player, and impressed with a goal and an assist on his debut.

It’s Ouedrago’s desire to be on the ball and control play which has impressed most in his as yet short senior career.

That has even seen comparisons to former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Unlike the former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid man, Ouedraogo has also shown he’s capable of playing out wide – he’s been deployed out left on multiple occasions this season.

But in a similar vein to Alonso, he could play for Liverpool or Bayern Munich, with both clubs courting him.

Liverpool move still ‘viable’ for Ouedraogo

It was reported in March that the Reds wanted him, but Bayern were marauding towards an agreement with the midfielder.

Indeed, it was believed he was ‘inclined to accept’ an offer to move to the Bundesliga giants.

But a month down the line, the serial German champions don’t seem to have secured their man, and according to GOAL, the Reds still have a chance at getting him.

The report states a move to the Premier League ‘is a viable option’ with Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea all ‘eyeing a swoop’ for Ouedraogo.

Bayern remain in the mix, but there is no suggestion an agreement is near.

Alonso comparisons will attract Liverpool

That the midfielder is being likened to Alonso will be something that attracts Liverpool, as the Spaniard won the Champions League while playing with them.

Ouedraogo is said to ‘always want the ball’ and often ‘drops deep to get it’, which is why he has been compared with Alonso.

However, it’s also said he is ‘more of a natural no.8 than no.6’ and has the potential to ‘be a difference-maker with his eye for goal and incisive passing range’.

That suggests he’s a very similar player to Alonso, and if he grew to a point he could have a similar impact, the Reds would be very keen on that.

That said, Alonso also had success with Bayern, so it’ll be no surprise if they run Liverpool close in the pursuit.

