Liverpool transfers: Slot gunning for Real Madrid hijack of £77m-rated star centre-back transfer

Arne Slot is pushing Liverpool towards the signing of Leny Yoro

Liverpool are reportedly among the huge sides that are looking to secure the services of Leny Yoro, who could cost north of £77million.

A big summer of change is already underway at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of the club has been and gone, and Arne Slot has officially been named as his successor.

Beyond those moves, big names Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will depart the club.

Both of those men have played big parts for Liverpool in recent seasons, and Slot will want to replace them as best he can.

A move for a star centre-back has been on the cards for a while, and that need has been accelerated by Matip’s exit.

One name on the Reds’ radar for a while has been Lille defender Yoro, who has broken through the become a central figure to his side this campaign.

However, Real Madrid looked for a while to have placed a roadblock in front of the Merseyside outfit, as it was suggested they were in talks with the centre-back for a while.

But TEAMtalk recently learned that the La Liga giants have so far failed to strike an agreement, and as such Liverpool and other interested Premier League sides such as Manchester United still have a chance at the snare.

Liverpool chasing in-demand star

Reports in France state the Reds are still very much in the mix for Yoro.

Indeed, it’s believed they are in the race, but the centre-back is a man in high demand.

Real Madrid are still giving chase, and have looked to be leading the race for some time, so it might take hijacking them to land Yoro.

Also in pursuit are French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who could offer him the chance to stay in his home country, where he’s currently thriving.

It’s been reported they have had a bid ‘accepted’, though there is still encouragement for other sides around.

Yoro will cost large fee

It has been frequently suggested that Yoro will be an expensive transfer that Lille want to see reach somewhere close to £100million.

TEAMtalk sources recently stated he could move for just £50million.

Recent reports in France have placed him somewhere between those figures.

Indeed, it’s believed Lille are now after between £77million and £85million. The top end of that scale would see Yoro become Liverpool’s most expensive signing ever.

They will hope that he finds his feet immediately if they drop a huge sum on the defender.

