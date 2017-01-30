Ref Review: All the controversies from the FA Cup 4th round

Our panel debates the big refereeing decisions over the weekend, with Yaya Toure’s red card escape, Anthony Martial’s disallowed goal and Sutton’s win over Leeds analysed.

Refereeing decisions are regularly the source of debate among fans, pundits, players and managers so this season a five-strong TEAMtalk panel will be passing judgement on every red card (or avoidance of one), every penalty and any other major incident every matchday.

We’ll also decide on a weekly basis which side can consider themselves most fortunate and which was the easiest decision for a match official to make.

Derby County penalty appeal v Leicester City

In the dying embers of a rip roaring FA Cup fourth round clash at Pride Park Derby sub Abdoul Camara almost had an instant impact for the Rams. He went on a jinky run into the area before firing a shot that was heading goalwards but hit the outstretched arm of Robert Huth.

It blatantly hit Huth’s arm -which was not by his side – and everyone barring the 5,500 Foxes fans in the stadium screamed for a penalty.

Ref Mark Clattenburg was having none of it though and waved play on. Big decision. And the wrong call on reflection.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Lincoln City penalty v Brighton

Little Lincoln making it into the hat for round five was arguably the FA Cup story of the weekend and the penalty they were awarded when 1-0 down to high flying Brighton was a game changer.

But was it warranted? Seagulls star Glenn Murray held back Theo Robinson in the area and ref Andy Madley was well placed.

Verdict: Correct decision

Yaya Toure possible red card v Crystal Palace

Man City eventually ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park but Sam Allardyce was left seething with ref Mike Jones’ decision not to send off Yaya Toure with the score still 0-0.

The big Ivorian had been booked just a few minutes before for s reckless lunge when he bundled Jordon Mutch to the floor. The home fans demanded a second yellow but Jones was unmoved.

Allardyce said afterwards “They should have been down to 10 men as he had been booked for less a few minutes before that, so that was a sending off.”

It was too.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Newcastle penalty v Oxford United

The Toon were ultimately humbled 3-0 by League One side Oxford, a result which had boss Rafa Bentitez apologising to the travelling faithful afterwards. These things will happen when you rest nine first-team stars though Senor.

At 1-0 down however they were thrown a lifeline when Massadio Haidas was bundled over in the box. Defender Phil Edwards was furious and to add insult to injury was then booked for his troubles. The call was marginal but ref David Coote got it right.

Verdict: Correct decision

Sutton United disallowed goal v Leeds United

Non-League Sutton made a lively start against West Yorkshire giants Leeds at Gander Green Lane and thought they were ahead after Roarie Deacon buried a bullet into the top corner. The old ground erupted but the celebrations were cut short by s late offside flag. Deacon blue? Absolutely, but it was the right shout by the ref and his assistant.

Verdict: Correct decision

Sutton United penalty v Leeds United

Benny Hill-esque defending from Leeds as ‘keeper Marco Silvestri came flying off his line early in the second half and got in a right old pickle with defender Lewis Coyle. Deacon was upended, and ref Stuart Atwell was left with no alternative but to call it. Stonewaller.

Verdict: Correct decision

Watford penalty appeal v Millwall

Stefano Okaka was furious with ref Martin Atkinson who wasn’t having it when he appealed after being upended in the box by Byron Webster with the score locked at 0-0.

Replays show Webster clearly has a grip of Okaka’s hand before he went to ground. Poor decision. Little wonder the normally mild-mannered Walter Mazzarri sprinted from his own bench to remonstrate.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Hull City penalty #2 v Fulham

Crazy scenes at Craven Cottage as Abel Hernandez has two penalties saved in the space of a minute! The first one is saved smartly by Marcus Bettinelli. Hernandez is onto the rebound only to then be brought down by Bettinelli. Ref Paul Tierney points to the spot again. Hernandez steps up, goes the same way, bosh! Bettinelli beats it away again. One foul. Two penalties. Two saves.

Verdict: Correct decision

Anthony Martial disallowed goal v Wigan

The Red Devils were 4-0 up and cruising but the Frenchman could have done with this counting to boost his fragile confidence after an indifferent season. He lashed home in fine style but Bastian Schweinsteiger was penalised, correct, for high feet just before Martial applied the coupe de grace.

Verdict: Correct decision

Team most likely to feel brassed off award

Watford

If Martin Atkinson gives the foul on Okaka at The Den then Watford would almost certainly still be in this season’s FA Cup. It was clumsy by Webster and warranted a foul.

Stonewall decision of the week

Sutton United penalty v Leeds

There were actually two fouls in the box in quick succession the ref could have blown for. Both were nailed on. Leeds, who gambled by making wholesale changes, can have few complaints about having their FA Cup dreams extinguished for another season.



