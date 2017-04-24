Ref Review: ‘Atrocious’ Boro star slammed; Arsenal get lucky

during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough at the Vitality Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Bournemouth, England.

A look at all the controversial decisions during this weekend’s Premier League and FA Cup semi-final games with a number of high-profile incidents up for debate.

Refereeing decisions are regularly the source of debate among fans, pundits, players and managers so this season a five-strong TEAMtalk panel will be passing judgement on every red card (or avoidance of one), every penalty and any other major incident every matchday.

We’ll also decide on a weekly basis which side can consider themselves lucky and which was the easiest decision for a match official to make.

Middlesbrough penalty appeal v Bournemouth

Boro made a disastrous start after going 1-0 down in no time at the Vitality Stadium. However Gaston Ramirez tried to throw them a lifeline by throwing himself, literally, over in the box soon after. There was no contact with Simon Francis and in truth it was a late candidate for dive of the season. He was duly booked for his trouble.

Verdict: Correct decision

Gaston Ramirez red card v Bournemouth

The Uruguayan barley lasted 20 minutes on the south coast and his calamitous cameo ended as not long after he was booked for diving he was given his marching orders for a late lunge on Marc Pugh in the corner. He doesn’t make much contact but it’s a stupid, wild challenge. Madness.

Verdict: Correct decision

Oumar Niasse red card v Watford

Big call this from Bobby Madley and on reflection he’s got it wrong.

Niasse went in for a loose ball with M’Baye Niang and seemed to catch the Watford man on the shin. The ref, who was well placed, wasted no time at all in sending off the Hull man.

Truth be known there was very little contact and one can only presume he’s been penalised for a high foot. A foul in all probability but a straight red? Not so much. Niasse’ face after seeing red tells its own story.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Stoke City penalty v Swansea City

It was a bad day all round for Stoke who endured an afternoon to forget at the Liberty Stadium.

However things might have improved had Marko Arnautovic not blazed over from the spot to level things up against Swansea. The home side were not happy about the penalty award but in fairness Federico Fernandez did seem to impede Xherdan Shaqiri and take him out from behind after he was through on goal.

It was clumsy rather then malicious, but still a penno.

Verdict: Correct decision

Chelsea penalty v Tottenham

An incredible game between two London behemoths at Wembley and a major talking point was Martin Atkinson’s decision to award the Blues a spot-kick with the game in the balance at 1-1.

Victor Moses went over in the area after a ridiculous sliding challenge from Son. There were plenty on social media claiming Moses made the most of it, and he almost certainly did, but if you are going to steam in and slide in such a ridiculous manner in the area you are just asking for bother. “The penalty for me was a soft penalty or was not a penalty,” said Mauricio Pochettinho afterwards. But then he would say that wouldn’t he.

Verdict: Correct decision

Manchester United penalty appeal v Burnley

The returning Wayne Rooney was incensed after Anthony Taylor failed to award a spot-kick after he was sent flying in the box by Joey Barton on the half hour. Barton got none of the ball, but plenty of Rooney’s shin. We’ve seen them given.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Wayne Rooney goal v Watford

A number of Manchester United fans let out a collective groan on social media upon discovering Rooney had been selected ahead of Marcus Rashford at Turf Moor. But Wazza responded by putting in a lively first half shift and scoring the goal to put the Red Devils 2-0 up.

His scuffed effort literally crept over the line and for a split second there was confusion as to whether the ball had actually crossed. Anthony Taylor was in no doubt though and immediately blew for a goal, number 251 for Rooney in a Reds shirt. Not a collectors item but they all count.

Verdict: Correct decision

Manchester City penalty appeal v Arsenal

All eyes on Craig Pawson who said no dice when Sergio Aguero took a first half tumble in the area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for company. It was a solid call too as The Ox made no attempt to play the ball and Aguero seemed to catch his own heel if anything.

Verdict: Correct decision

Manchester City disallowed goal v Arsenal

City absolutely dominated possession in the first half against Arsenal and finally thought they’d made the breakthrough after Leroy Sane whipped the ball in from the byeline that Sergio Aguero fired goalwards. Petr Cech stopped his effort on the line but Raheem Sterling was on hand to bury the loose ball into the roof of the net. The linesman Steve Child flagged though claiming Sane’s cross went out of play before coming back in. It was mighty close but super slow-mo replays suggested that some of the ball was still in play. Ergo, the goal should have stood.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Team most likely to feel brassed off award

Manchester City

The Citizens dominated against Arsenal for long spells but it is the Gunners who will contest their third FA Cup final in four years after a 2-1 win in extra-time. It could have all been so different however if Sterling’s ‘goal’ had not been chalked off. It was a tight call but the general consensus afterwards was that the ball didn’t fully go out of play.

Stonewall decision of the week

Gaston Ramirez’s first yellow card v Bournemouth

It was an atrocious dive from Ramirez to try and manufacture Boro a penalty. He was literally two or three metres past the Bournemouth player when he decided to go down. It was theatrical, ridiculous and definitely worthy of a caution.