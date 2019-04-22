Ref Review: Our verdict on Liverpool penalty; tough on Tottenham

Neil Warnock did not like it but Liverpool were right to be given a penalty at Cardiff, while Tottenham were harshly treated at Man City – all in Ref Review.

Refereeing decisions are regularly the source of debate among fans, pundits, players and managers so this season TEAMtalk’s ‘Ref Review’ panel will be passing judgement on every red card (or avoidance of one), every penalty (or avoidance of one) and any other major incident in each Premier League match.

We may be in the day and age of goalline technology, while VAR made its appearance at the World Cup, but football remains littered with controversies.

We’ll also decide on a weekly basis which side can consider themselves lucky and which was the easiest decision for a match official to make.

Tottenham penalty appeal v Manchester City

Arguably the biggest call of the weekend went against Spurs when, with the score at 1-0 Toby Alderweireld fired a pass forward towards Dele Alli who controlled it on his chest and shaped to shoot.

However, as the ball fell towards to floor, it struck Kyle Walker’s arm and deflected away. Alli was convinced it should have been a penalty but referee Michael Oliver and his linesman were unmoved. We think Spurs were a bit hard done by here as it clearly hit Walker on the arm and Alli’s reaction (he stopped dead in his tracks to appeal for it) was also telling.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Fulham penalty v Bournemouth

Fulham finally won their first away game of the season at the weekend and it arrived courtesy of a penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic awarded after Jack Simpson had fouled the Serbian as he attempted to turn on the edge of the area. It was a clear foul and a sloppy, wild swipe from Simpson.

Verdict: Correct decision

West Ham disallowed goal v Leicester City

The Hammers thought they had wrapped it up at the death on Saturday when Lucas Perez was put through the middle and finished coolly. The flag went up though and his effort was chalked off for offside, despite replays clearly showing that he was level with Harry Maguire as the ball was played through.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Everton third goal v Manchester United

The Red Devils were rinsed 4-0 by a rampant Everton side on Sunday and conceded more goals in 64 minutes at Goodison than they have scored in the whole of April. Ouch. However, there were a few complaints that Lucas Digne’s third goal – an absolute belter – was actually offside. It certainly came through a lot of bodies and a couple of Everton players looked in offside positions and blocking David de Gea‘ line of vision as Digne unleashes the shot.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Arsenal penalty appeal v Crystal Palace

Jon Moss has awarded more penalties in PL this season than any other referee and has pointed to the spot four times in his last eight games. However, he somehow missed a clear handball inside the area on Sunday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka escaped a strong handball shout inside his own area after a cross from the left by Sead Kolasinac. It looked pretty blatant but Moss was unmoved.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Liverpool penalty v Cardiff City

It is brainless defending from Sean Morrison who had his arms all over Mohamed Salah and was penalised for grappling with the Egyptian. A huge moment in Wales and while you have to feel for Cardiff somewhat, what was Morrison doing hugging Salah like that?

Only Wilfried Zaha (6) has won more Premier League penalties this season than Mr Salah yet we can’t agree with the veiled accusation from Neil Warnock that he dived to win this one.

Verdict: Correct decision

Team most likely to be brassed off Award

West Ham

If Perez had not been flagged offside on 89 minutes when clearly level West Ham would have been 3-1 up and guaranteed three points. Instead the ‘goal’ was chalked off and Leicester went on to equalise in injury-time through Harvey Barnes. No wonder the normally mild-mannered Manuel Pellegrini was furious afterwards.

Stonewall decision of the Week

Liverpool penalty

Neil Warnock described Salah’s fall as “a 9.9 Tom Daley job” but Morrison had both his hands round the player for what seemed like an eternity. Martin Atkinson was very well placed to give the decision and made the right call.