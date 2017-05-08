Ref Review: The controversial incidents from matchday 36

A look at all the controversial decisions during this weekend’s Premier League games with a number of high-profile incidents up for debate.

Hugo Lloris tackle on Manuel Lanzini

Anthony Taylor’s decision not to blow for a foul when Hugo Lloris raced out of his area and ultimately wiped out Lanzini at the London Stadium on Friday evening divided opinion.

Some felt it was reckless from the Spurs custodian and that he possibly should have been flagged for a foul and possibly sent off for dangerous play. However the one saving grace was the fact he won the ball. It was definitely crude and clumsy but Lloris touched the ball first before taking out the West Ham player.

Verdict: Correct decision

Harry Arter tackle v Stoke City

Harry Arter: Booked for ugly lunge

It was a decent game with a few goals down on the south coast but the match will probably be remembered for Arter’s outrageous lunge on Allen.

It was aggressive, two-footed and out of control. He did it right in front of referee Paul Tierney too but the whistler only blew for a foul while keeping his cards in his pocket.

Mark Hughes moaned after that Arter “should have gone” and “would have been sent off had he played for Stoke”.

Eddie Howe bizarrely claimed “five years ago that would have been deemed a great tackle.” It definitely wouldn’t Eddie and Arter was extremely fortunate not to be dismissed on reflection.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Hull City penalty appeal v Sunderland

How big a call will this be at the end of the season? With the score still 0-0 at the KCOM the ball was blasted against John O’Shea’s elbow in the area after an acrobatic effort by Oumar Niasse. O’Shea’s elbow was high and it definitely looked like handball but the referee was having none of it, much to the frustration of Hull’s fans. Massive call from Neil Swarbrick, and he’s almost certainly got it wrong.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Jermain Defoe goal v Hull City

Jermain Defoe: Strong interest in January

Seb Larsson whipped in a cross with time running out on Humberside and Defoe did what Defoe does in the area to put the game to bed. However replays suggest the England man was just offside before applying the finishing touch.

Verdict: Incorrect decision

Burnley penalty appeal v West Brom

James Tarkowski drilled a shot goalwards at Turf Moor that may well have hit Marc Wilson’s arm. Burnley’s fans seemed to appeal louder than their players did but Mike Jones was unmoved, probably thinking there was no way Wilson could have reasonably got out of the way of the volley.

Verdict: Correct decision

Liverpool penalty v Southampton

Big Fraser Forster ultimately saved the day with a fantastic stop at Anfield as he denied James Milner from 12 yards, but should the penalty have even been awarded? Jack Stephens was adjudged to have handled a flighted ball into the area from Lucas and it looked a tad harsh at first glance. Ref Bobby Madley had a good look at it and was in no doubt however with replays confirming he probably got the call right.

Verdict: Correct decision

Team most likely to feel brassed off award

Hull City

The football Gods failed to shine on plucky Hull and these are the decisions that make or break seasons. If the penalty shout went their way then there’s a good chance they might have won that game and been out of the bottom three with two games to go.

Stonewall decision of the week

Liverpool penalty v Southampton

To be fair it didn’t look an obvious penalty in real time but replays showed Stephens clearly handled in the area in what Sky pundit Jamie Carragher called “a moment of madness”. The referee was well placed and having seen it was always going to give it.