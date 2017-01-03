Referee right to penalise Liverpool, Sadio Mane admits

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted referee Anthony Taylor was right to award Sunderland two penalties during the 2-2 draw on Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp also had no complaints about the penalty decisions – although he did bemoan his side’s luck at the referee spotting both offences.

But he was less than happy at the award of the free-kick which led to the second spot-kick, particularly as he felt a foul on Daniel Sturridge at the other end of the pitch had gone unpunished seconds earlier.

Mane, however, admitted the official had got the big decision right.

He said: “The guy pushed me a little bit and I lost my control and touched the ball with my hand. It was a penalty.

“We are leaving disappointed because it’s not what we expected. We were winning and we played well and created many chances.

“But after all, you have to score and we didn’t score, so it was a little bit of a problem. One point – we have to accept it and prepare for the next game.”

Mane now heads off on African Cup of Nations duty and he had this message of hope for Liverpool fans.