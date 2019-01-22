Reflecting on remarkable Liverpool stat; summer bid for Klopp favourite?

Our Liverpool blogger Dave Tindall reflects on the weekend’s nervy win over Crystal Palace, the remarkable record to date, and one man they should be looking to sign this summer.

Every so often I completely bottle it.

Liverpool are leading – or getting the required result – and I just can’t bare to watch the final few minutes. Off goes the TV and I’ll start dusting or emptying the dishwasher.

It may point to a lack of backbone but if I were told to lie down on a couch, any psychoanalyst worth their salt would trace it back to 1989 and the younger me watching in horror as Michael Thomas scored THAT goal for Arsenal to rob Liverpool of the title in the last few seconds.

Like most shocks, it had a lasting impact. The psychological pain has never quite gone away.

Yes, in times of football stress, I’m prone to flee. To take flight and bury my head in the sand – or a dishwasher. And that’s what happened on Saturday as I watched Liverpool creep towards victory in a thriller against Crystal Palace.

‘**** this’

The TV went off with a petulant “**** this” after James Milner had been red-carded with a minute left and the score 3-2. That was the trigger for the feeling of impending doom and the opening of another psychological wound – the infamous 3-3 draw with Palace in the near-miss 2013/14 season after we’d led 3-0.

So, imagine how wide my pupils flashed when I turned Soccer Saturday back on at 5pm and saw the final scoreline: Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace. I’d missed two goals. Oh my god. Had they equalised and we’d scored a massively dramatic late winner?

Turns out we’d actually led 4-2 but I’d still saved myself some more panic after Palace had grabbed another and almost set Wilfried Zaha away for a potential equaliser straight after.

I always scan Twitter post-match to see what fellow Reds are saying and couldn’t help a gallows-humour laugh at a stress-related post about veteran LFC fan Bernard Shaw. The 104-year-old lifelong supporter was Jurgen Klopp’s guest of honour at the game and several times the cameras picked the old boy out as he watched the drama unfold.

A lovely story it seemed but, as Nicky Alt, noted: “What about The Reds though. Inviting a fella who’s 104 years old to the game, then.. spending 90 minutes trying to kill him.”

That one certainly struck a note of recognition but, as I write this, I’ve thankfully had time to calm down and reflect. Games like that – letting in a goal after we’ve dominated, conceding a soft one from a set-piece and blowing a lead – are more a blast from the past then indicative of this current side.

However, the obvious concern I have is that if I’m this stressed with 15 games to play, how on earth am I going to see out the season without undergoing therapy?

Possibly the ‘Crystanbul’ 3-3 with Palace of five years ago activated Saturday’s particularly bad thoughts as switching the TV off is still a fairly rare occurrence. Or perhaps it’s just the to-and-fro nature of games like this that take their mental toll.

I’ve watched us win 1-0 several times this season and been surprisingly relaxed that we’d see it out. We’ve got big Virgil. Not Skrtel and Sakho as we did on that chilling night at Selhurst Park in 2014.

So perhaps this can be filed away as a one-off bit of random and I can take comfort in the fact that Milner probably had worse dreams than me on Saturday night, repeatedly sitting bolt upright in a cold sweat after seeing images of Zaha running at him.

Quick thought? A summer bid for Zaha? His failure at Man Utd was as much down to a young man feeling isolated, ignored and unloved in a new city rather than anything to do with ability.

A few Klopp bearhugs would solve all that and it was interesting to hear Jurgen say “what a player” when referring to the Palace winger in his press conference. It’s very common for signings to take place due to the simple reason of the player involved having a blinder against the buyer so perhaps it’s a case of watch this space.

Remarkable record

Back to the main issue and one trick to try and stay sane is to revel in some cold, hard facts and appreciate what a remarkable season this is.

Liverpool have won the title 18 times and yet have more points (60) after 23 games (updating old tables to three points for a win) than at any time in our history.

Equally remarkably, we haven’t dropped a single point against any team outside the top five.

But, of course, context is king. All the pressure and finger-nail biting is due to the lurking presence of Manchester City.

Our remarkable team of Barnes, Beardsley and Aldridge had just one point fewer after 23 games in 1988 but that was good enough to be 15 clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest.

This time, we’re only four in front of City and since they edged us 2-1 at The Etihad the current champs have scored 22 goals in four games. No wonder I’m jumpy.

A friend reminded me recently that City’s players are only flesh and blood. They’re not super-robots programmed by Pep to demolish everything in front of them even though winning their last four games 7-0, 9-0, 3-0 and 3-0 would seem to suggest otherwise.

The negative part of me thinks they’ll win every Premier League match from here, thus finishing with 101 points, one more than last year. It’s annoying it works out that way as some bright spark may have told them and it’s a new challenge.

The optimist tells me that won’t happen and fixture congestion will hit them.

Even so, it’s fairly obvious that we can drop very few points from here to keep them at bay. And that’s why games like the Palace one take on such importance.

Klopp finds a solution

The hugely encouraging news is that once more we were tested and found a solution.

Saturday’s match can be analysed in great depth and detail but the bottom line is that we went into the break 1-0 down and yet came out in the second-half and scored four goals to win the game. And that against a side which started the match with the fifth best defensive record in the division.

With injuries mounting up, it’s a bit of a godsend that our next game isn’t until January 3o, when Leicester visit Anfield.

In the meantime, Klopp is taking the team away to de-stress and enjoy some winter sunshine in Dubai. A chance for those aches, bumps and bruises to heal.

But, of course, a change of scenery is also great for the mind. So, given what a state I worked myself up into at the weekend, can I come please?

